Alcohol Ingredients Market is expected to reach market value of US$18.889 billion by 2028

The alcohol ingredients market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.56% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$18.889 billion in 2028, from US$14.791 billion in 2021. According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Alcohol Ingredients Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.56% between 2023 and 2028 to reach US$18.889 billion by 2028.
The prime factor driving the global alcohol ingredients market growth is the rising popularity of flavoured and innovative alcoholic drinks.
The global alcohol ingredients market is a booming area of the food and beverage industry, focusing on the manufacturing and distribution of different components used in alcoholic drinks. Yeast, enzymes, flavours, colours, and preservatives are among the components. Rising global demand for alcoholic drinks, novel product formulations, and customer preferences for distinctive and premium drinking experiences are driving market expansion.
Furthermore, the growing popularity of craft spirits, as well as the rising beverage sector in emerging nations, contribute to the market's ongoing development and transformation. The global alcohol ingredients market is expanding rapidly as a result of numerous main factors driving demand for various components used in the manufacturing of alcoholic beverages. Alcoholic beverage consumption is expanding globally, which is a key growth driver. Rising disposable incomes, shifting social norms, and growing urbanisation have increased global consumption for alcoholic beverages, fuelling the need for alcohol components. The beverage business is expanding and diversifying significantly. With a vast variety of alcoholic goods accessible, such as beer, wine, spirits, and cocktails, there is a constant demand for various and distinctive ingredients to meet the tastes of customers. Because of the increased popularity of craft and premium spirits, a market for high-quality and artisanal alcoholic beverages has emerged. As a result of this tendency, specialised ingredients are required to enhance flavour profiles and produce distinctive beverages. Furthermore, flavoured and unique alcoholic drinks have gained popularity among customers looking for new flavour sensations. Natural extracts, botanicals, and fruit flavours are essential in creating these one-of-a-kind beverages. For example, in 2021, Angel Yeast, a firm that produces yeast strains for various alcoholic drinks, invested in the acquisition and production system with Shandong Lufa Holding company. Consumer demands, particularly for natural and organic components, have prompted producers to include cleaner and healthier ingredients in their alcoholic beverages. The expansion in international commerce and beverage exports has raised demand for alcohol components as firms attempt to maintain product quality and uniformity across borders. Overall, growing alcoholic beverage consumption, market diversification, customer preferences for premium goods, technological improvements, and supportive legislation are propelling the global alcohol ingredients market forward.
The global alcohol ingredients market has been categorized based on ingredient, beverage type, and geography. The market has been segmented based on ingredients into yeast, enzymes, colour, flavour & salts, and others. Beverage type is further classified into wine, beer, and spirits.
By region, The global alcohol ingredients market is dominated by Europe. The region's supremacy may be traced to its long tradition in the manufacturing of alcoholic beverages, with nations such as France, Italy, and Germany known for its wine and spirits. Furthermore, the rising popularity of craft spirits and luxury alcoholic drinks in countries such as the United Kingdom and Spain has increased demand for a varied range of high-quality alcohol components. Europe's established beverage sector, favourable regulatory environment, and large customer base all contribute to its market supremacy. The area remains a centre for alcoholic beverage research and product development.
As a part of the report, the key companies operating in the global alcohol ingredients market that have been covered are Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group PLC, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Ashland INC., D.D. Williamson & Co., INC., Koninklijke DSM N.V, Döhler Group, CHR. Hansen Holdings A/S, Treatt PLC.
This analytics report segments the alcohol ingredients market on the following basis
• By Ingredient
o Yeast
o Enzymes
o Color, flavor & salts
o Others
• By Beverage Type
o Beer
o Wine
o Spirits
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Italy
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
