Automotive Battery Management System Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Automotive Battery Management System Global Market Report 2023

As per TBRC's automotive battery management system market forecast, the automotive battery management system market size is predicted to reach a value of $9.8 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 18.4% through the forecast period.

Increased adoption of electric vehicles globally is expected to propel the growth of the automotive battery management system market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest automotive battery management system market share. Major players in the automotive battery management system market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Toshiba Corporation, Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors NV, Analog Devices Inc., Johnson Matthey Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc., Lithium Balance A/S, Midtronics Inc., AVL List GmbH, Preh GmbH, Denso Corporation.

Automotive Battery Management System Market Segments

1) By Connection Topology: Centralised Automotive Battery Management Systems, Distributed Automotive Battery Management Systems, Modular Automotive Battery Management Systems

2) By Propulsion Type: IC Engine Vehicle, Electric Vehicle (HEV, PHEV, and BEV)

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

4) By Sales Channel: OEM Automotive Battery Management Systems, Aftermarket Automotive Battery Management Systems

This type of battery management system refers to an electronic system that manages a rechargeable battery to ensure it operates safely and efficiently. This type of battery management system is used to monitor the temperature across the pack, and open and closes various valves to maintain the temperature of the overall battery within a narrow temperature range to ensure optimal battery performance.

