Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Is Projected To Grow At A 30% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Automatic Content Recognition Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automatic Content Recognition Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the automatic content recognition market. As per TBRC’s automatic content recognition market forecast, the automatic content recognition market size is predicted to reach a value of $12.62 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 30.1% through the forecast period.

The rising use of smart devices and content streaming services is expected to propel the growth of the automatic content recognition market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest automatic content recognition market share. Major automatic content recognition market leaders include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Digimarc Corporation, Apple Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., ArcSoft Corporation Limited., ACRCloud, Audible Magic Corporation, Vobile, Inc., Kantar Media, Ivitec, VoiceInteraction, Gracenote, VoiceBase.

Automatic Content Recognition Market Segments

1) By Type: Audio, Video And Image Recognition, Voice And Speech Recognition, Real-Time Content Analytics, Security And Copyright Management

2) By Component: Hardware, Software

3) By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

4) By Application: Audience Segmentation And Measurement, Broadcast Monitoring, Advertisement Targeting And Pricing, Content Filtering, Other Applications

5) By Vertical: Media And entertainment, Consumer Electronics, Retail And E-commerce, Education, Automotive

This type of content recognition refers to a client application's (typically a smartphone or media tablet app's) ability to identify a content element within its proximity to audio, video, or digital image by sampling a portion of the audio or video (or image), processing the sample, and comparing it with a source service that identifies content by unique characteristics such as audio or video fingerprints or watermarks. The automatic content recognition are used to help viewers or listeners remember details about the content they watched or heard.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automatic Content Recognition Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

