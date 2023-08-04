Global Automated Test Equipment Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Automated Test Equipment Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automated Test Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the automated test equipment market. As per TBRC’s automated test equipment market forecast, the automated test equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $9.59 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.2% through the forecast period.

The increasing demand for consumer electronics is contributing to the growth of the market. North America is expected to hold the largest automated test equipment market share. Major players in the market include Aemulus Hldgs, Chroma ATE Inc., Aeroflex Inc., Astronics Corporation, Advantest Corporation, SPEA S.p.A., Teradyne Inc., STAr Technologies Inc., Roos Instruments Inc., Marvin Test Solutions Inc., National Instruments Corporation, Chroma ATE Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Anritsu Company.

Automated Test Equipment Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Memory IC Test System, Linear and Discrete Test System, System-on-Chip (SoC) Test System, Other Products

2) By Component: Industrial PC, Mass Interconnect, Handler, Prober, Other Components

3) By Technology: WCDMA and RF Technology Based Testing, LTE Technology Based Testing, Optical Inspection Technology Testing, Machine Vision Technology Testing, X-Ray Inspection Technology, Other Technologies

4) By End-Users: Aerospace and Defense, Consumer Electronics, IT and Telecommunications, Automotive, Healthcare, Other End Users

This type of test equipment refers to computer-controlled test and measurement equipment that will allow for testing with minimal human interaction. It is used for testing and evaluating quality and functionality in various applications. This equipment is also used to test printed circuit boards, interconnections, and verifications.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Automated Test Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automated Test Equipment Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

