Ultra-high Temperature Processing Market to Exceed US$ 15 billion by 2033 amid Rising Demand for Dairy Products with Extended Shelf Life | Future Market Insights Inc.

The UHT Processing Market is witnessing significant growth driven by the rising demand for dairy products with longer shelf life. UHT processing is an advanced preservation technique that involves subjecting liquids like milk and dairy alternatives to extremely high temperatures briefly, effectively eliminating harmful bacteria and extending the products' shelf life without refrigeration. This report offers a strategic roadmap for the rapidly expanding renewable energy storage sector, providing valuable insights into the competitive landscape and regional growth trends.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global ultra-high temperature (UHT) processing market value is estimated to reach US$ 4.9 billion in 2023. Over the projection period from 2023 to 2033, global demand for UHT processing is expected to increase at 11.8% CAGR. By 2033, the total market size is projected to reach US$ 15 billion.



The worldwide UHT processing industry is expected to witness a positive growth trajectory through 2033, creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 10.1 billion.

Indirect UHT processing is expected to remain the prominent mode globally. This is attributable to several advantages of this UHT processing method. As per the latest analysis, the indirect segment is forecast to thrive at 11.7% CAGR through 2033.

Escalating demand for dairy products and beverages with extended shelf life is a prominent factor driving the global ultra-high temperature (UHT) processing industry.

Ultra-high temperature processing, also referred to as ultra-pasteurization, is an advanced food processing technique used for extending shelf life of perishable liquid food products. It involves heating liquid food products to very high temperatures for shorter periods.

UHT processing is widely used for dairy products as well as beverages. This is due to its ability to destroy microorganisms, extend shelf life, and maintain the nutritional quality of these products.

Growing focus towards extending shelf life of food and beverage products without the need for preservatives is expected to boost the global UHT processing market through 2033.

Lack of adequate storage and refrigeration facilities along with growing popularity of UHT-processed products is another key factor that will fuel market expansion.

UHT-processed products do not require constant refrigeration during storage and transportation. As a result, they help companies to save money.

Robust growth of dairy and beverage sectors globally is expected to uplift ultra-high processing demand during the assessment period.

Similarly, surging demand for plant-based dairy alternatives and advancements in UHT processing equipment will foster market development over the projection period.

Key Takeaways from the Ultra-high Temperature (UHT) Processing Market Report:

The global ultra-high temperature processing industry is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 15.0 billion by 2033.

by 2033. Based on mode, indirect UHT processing segment is likely to progress at 11.7% CAGR during the assessment period.

during the assessment period. By form, liquid segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.5% through 2033.

through 2033. The United States UHT processing market is projected to exceed a valuation of US$ 2.8 billion by 2033.

is projected to exceed a valuation of by 2033. Ultra-high temperature processing demand in Japan is anticipated to rise at 11.7% CAGR during the assessment period.

is anticipated to rise at during the assessment period. China ultra-high temperature (UHT) processing industry value is anticipated to reach US$ 3.5 billion by 2033.

value is anticipated to reach by 2033. South Korea UHT market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 11.5% through 2033.

is expected to progress at a CAGR of through 2033. The United Kingdom UHT market is likely to thrive at 11.5% CAGR throughout the assessment period.

“Escalating demand for dairy products and beverages with extended shelf life is set to provide impetus for the growth of the UHT processing industry. To benefit from the emerging opportunities, key players are focusing on offering advanced UHT processing solutions”. - says a lead Future Market Analyst.

Top 10 Key Companies Profiled in the Ultra-high Temperature (UHT) Processing Market

Alfa Laval AB Elecster Oyj GEA Group AG Goma Engineering Pvt., Ltd. MicroThermics, Inc. Reda SpA Shanghai Jimei Food Machinery Co., Ltd SPX FLOW, Inc Shanghai Triowin Intelligent Machinery Co., Ltd. Stephan Machinery GmbH

These key players are focusing on offering advanced UHT processing equipment to end users. They also employ strategies such as mergers, collaborations, facility expansions, alliances, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their market presence.

Recent developments:

In January 2021, IMCD launched a new UHT pasteurization laboratory in Indonesia.

IMCD launched a new UHT pasteurization laboratory in Indonesia. In 2022, to strengthen its business, Alfa Laval completed the acquisition of Desmet.

More Insights Available:

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the ultra-high temperature (UHT) processing market presenting historical data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals market projections based on mode (direct and indirect), form (liquid and semi-liquid), application (milk, dairy products, dairy alternatives, others), and region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa).

Global Ultra-high Temperature (UHT) Processing Market Segmentation:

By Mode:

Direct

Indirect

By Form:

Liquid

Semi-liquid

By Application:

Milk

Dairy Products

Dairy Alternatives

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa



About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights (FMI) helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

