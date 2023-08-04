Nayax to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

HERZLIYA, Israel, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq & TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to enable retailers to provide consumers with digital, cashless, connected commerce experiences, and enhance consumer loyalty and conversion, today announced that Sagit Manor, CFO will participate at the following investor conferences in August 2023.



August 10, 2023 - Fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference in Boston at 12:00 PM Eastern Time. Ms. Manor will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

An audio webcast will be available and the replay will be archived for 30 days on the Events section of the Nayax website, found here: Events

August 17, 2023 – Virtual presentation at the 5th Annual Needham FinTech and Digital Transformation Virtual 1x1 Conference. Ms. Manor will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings.

A webcast will not be available for this event.

ABOUT NAYAX

Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. Today, Nayax has 9 global offices, approximately 800 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com

