Global Augmented Reality In Health Care Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Augmented Reality In Health Care Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Augmented Reality In Health Care Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the augmented reality in health care market research. As per TBRC’s augmented reality in health care market forecast, the augmented reality in health care market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.42 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 32.0% through the forecast period.

The increasing geriatric population is expects to propel the growth of the AR in healthcare market over coming years. North America is expected to hold the largest augmented reality in health care market share. Major players in the market include Microsoft Corporation, Sony Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CAE Healthcare, 3D Systems, Augmedix, AccuVein Inc., Osterhout Design Group Inc., Magic Leap.

Augmented Reality In Health Care Market Segments

1) By Product: Hardware, Software

2) By Technology: Wearable, Vision-Based, Spatial, Mobile Device-Based

3) By Device Type: Head-Mounted Displays, Handheld Devices, Other Device Types

4) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Research Laboratories, Other End Users

This type of reality (AR) is a technology that uses real-time information in the form of text, graphics, and audio integrated with real-world objects to create superimposed digital content.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Augmented Reality In Health Care Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Augmented Reality In Health Care Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

