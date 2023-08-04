Submit Release
News Search

There were 724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,907 in the last 365 days.

Bridger Aerospace Announces Schedule for its Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

BELGRADE, Mont., Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (“Bridger” or “Bridger Aerospace”), (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 on Thursday, August 10, 2023 after the market close.

Management will conduct an investor conference call on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Mountain Time) to discuss these results and its business outlook. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 877-407-0789 or 201-689-8562. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.bridgeraerospace.com.

An audio replay will be available through August 17, 2023 by calling 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 and using the passcode 13740056. The replay will also be accessible at https://ir.bridgeraerospace.com. Supporting materials will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.bridgeraerospace.com.

Upcoming Investor Conference
The Company also announced that management is scheduled to participate in the Gabelli Funds 29th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium on September 7th in New York.

About Bridger Aerospace
Based in Belgrade, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger Aerospace is committed to utilizing its team, aircraft and technology to save lives, property and habitats threatened by wildfires. Bridger Aerospace provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at https://www.bridgeraerospace.com.

Investor Contacts
Alison Ziegler
Darrow Associates
201-220-2678
aziegler@darrowir.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Bridger Aerospace Announces Schedule for its Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more