Speakers at the EU-Nigeria Agri-Trade and Investment Summit

Welcome2Africa International announces the EU-Nigeria Agri-Trade and Investment Summit, scheduled for 6th to 7th September 2023 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

ABUJA, FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY, NIGERIA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Welcome2Africa International is thrilled to announce The EU-Nigeria Agri-Trade and Investment Summit, scheduled for 6th to 7th September 2023 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. This Summit serves as a crucial platform to foster and strengthen the agri-business relationship between the European Union member states and Nigeria.

The trade relationship between EU member states and Nigeria has grown significantly over the years, with the trade volume between the two blocs reaching €28.7 billion in 2022. Currently, Nigeria is the EU's second-largest trading partner in Africa, and the EU is Nigeria's largest trading partner.

The Summit provides a platform for key stakeholders to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the agri-business sector, and to facilitate networking and collaboration among agribusiness buyers and suppliers to strengthen business relationships. It will also serve as an opportunity to showcase the latest innovations and best practices in the sector as well as facilitate trade.

Activities and discussions at the summit will encourage investment and innovation through targeted incentives for EU-Nigeria Agri-trade partnerships.

The program also features a deal room where top investors and stakeholders will be facilitating $10,000,000 worth of investment commitments between EU and Nigeria agribusinesses, manufacturers, agro-commodity suppliers, off-takers, and others.

The summit also allows manufacturers and interested businesses to exhibit their machinery, products and businesses to more than 200 delegates, financiers, policymakers, trade experts and industry leaders.

Some of the top speakers at the event are Hans Bogaard, Manager of Dutch Development Bank; Kasper Baumann Partner at Clamodial AG; Keith Wallace, Managing Director of Hivos Impact Investment, Adaku Omidosu - Innovation and Partnership Managers at Fairfoods, Antoine van den Oever, the CEO of Bas Consultancy and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Agri Intelligence and others.

To be part of the Summit, visit the event website https://www.welcome2africaint.com/eunig2023