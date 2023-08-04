Augmented Analytics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Augmented Analytics Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Augmented Analytics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the augmented analytics market. As per TBRC’s augmented analytics market forecast, the augmented analytics market size is predicted to reach a value of $27.21 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 24.4% through the forecast period.

The increasing demand for the adoption of business intelligence (BI) tools is expected to propel the growth of the augmented analytics market. North America is expected to hold the largest augmented analytics market share. Major players in the augmented analytics market include Salesforce, SAP, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Tableau, MicroStrategy, SAS, Qlik, TIBCO Software, Sisense, Information Builders, Yellowfin, ThoughtSpot.

Augmented Analytics Market Segments

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Services: Training And Consulting, Deployment And Integration, Support And Maintainance

4) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

5) By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Telecom And IT, Retail And Consumer Goods, Healthcare And Life sciences, Other Verticals

This type of analytics refers to the application of technology like AI and machine learning to increase human curiosity and facilitate the preparation, analysis, and visualization of data for business users. Users discover insights more quickly by conversing with their data, while algorithms propose contextually relevant insights. Augmented analytics assists with data preparation, insight generation, and explanation that augments experts and data scientists with the automation of developing, managing, and deployment of data science machine learning and artificial intelligence models.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Augmented Analytics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

