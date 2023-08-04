Strong connections form foundation for Việt Nam-Iran ties to grow: Official

VIETNAM, August 4 -

HÀ NỘI — The cross-cultural exchange and connection activities between Việt Nam and Iran over the past 50 years have paved the way for the two countries to continue promoting their ties now, stated Deputy Foreign Minister Hà Kim Ngọc at a ceremony in Hà Nội on Friday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Việt Nam-Iran diplomatic relations.

Ngọc noted that the friendship between Vietnamese and Iranian started over 1,000 years ago when Persian merchants came to do business and trade in Việt Nam, opening the door for cultural exchange between the two peoples.

Bilateral ties had been deepened since the two sides set up their diplomatic relations on August 4, 1973. Right after the success of the Islamic Revolution, on February 13, 1979, Vietnam sent a congratulatory message to and recognised the Islamic Republic of Iran. In 1991, Iran opened its embassy in Hà Nội. Six years later, Việt Nam did the same in Tehran.

Ngọc said that the two countries shared many similarities and supplementary advantages, enabling them to strengthen their friendship for the interest of the two peoples as well as for peace and stability in the two countries and the world.

He highlighted the sound political-diplomatic relations between the two countries as well as the expanding bilateral economic and trade ties, along with fruitful cooperation in culture, education, science and technology.

At the most difficult time during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government and people of Việt Nam were happy to be able to share their resources with other countries, including Iran, he noted, emphasising that the warm sentiments that the two peoples had given to each other as well as practical joint activities had contributed to the laying of a firm foundation for the growth of friendship between the two countries.

Ngọc underlined the need for the Governments, ministries and sectors of the two sides to take practical actions to further deepen the bilateral ties, including the organisation of the 10th meeting of the Inter-Governmental Committee and the seventh Political Consultations between them to realise the political determination of leaders of the two countries.

For his part, Iranian Ambassador to Việt Nam Ali Akbar Nazari said that the ceremony was a good chance for the two sides to look back at the 50-year development of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

This was also an opportunity for the two sides to honour achievements that had shaped the bilateral ties and headed to the future with stronger cooperation for common prosperity, he stated.

Nguyễn Văn Pha, former Vice Chairman of the National Assembly’s Judicial Committee and President of the Việt Nam-Iran Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, also underlined contributions that the group, founded in 2009, had made to the promotion of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, and its future plan to continue reinforcing the bilateral friendship and partnership. — VNS