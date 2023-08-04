PHILIPPINES, August 4 - Press Release

August 4, 2023 Jinggoy proposes life and accident insurance, retirement benefits for electrical line workers SENATOR Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada is pushing for the legislation of an employer-provided package of insurance and other benefits for all line workers in the power industry sector, ensuring them a minimum coverage of as much as P2 million. "Given the hazards that come with their job, line workers more than deserve a package of insurance and benefits. Buwis buhay na hanapbuhay ang pagiging line worker. Sinusuong nila ang panganib bukod pa sa taos puso nilang pakikibahagi para maibalik ang suplay ng kuryente matapos manalasa ang bagyo, lindol at iba pang kalamidad," said Estrada, a staunch labor advocate. In his proposed Line Workers Insurance and Benefits Act under Senate Bill No. 2343, Estrada suggests mandating private distribution utilities (PDUs), electric cooperatives (ECs), and transmission or grid operators to provide life and accident or disability insurance, retirement, mortuary, and disability benefits from the time the workers are employed until their separation from the company, either through resignation, termination, or retirement. The bill sets specific insurance coverage requirements for line workers under ECs based on their classification: P200,000 for small cooperatives, P400,000 for medium-sized, P600,000 for large, P800,000 for extra-large, and P1 million for mega-large cooperatives. For transmission or grid operators, the minimum insurance coverage shall be P2 million, and for PDUs, it shall be P1.5 million, according to the lawmaker. In case of death, accident, sickness, disability, or injury sustained in the line of duty, Estrada states that employers will also be mandated to reimburse the actual medical expenses. However, line workers will be disqualified from receiving the benefits if the death, accident, sickness, disability, or injury occurred during unauthorized absence or abandonment of office, or if it was caused by a willful intention to injure or kill oneself, notorious negligence, failure to observe safety protocols, or failure to exercise reasonable care for one's safety, or due to the commission of a crime by the line worker. Apart from the usual electrical line workers, Estrada's SB 2343 also extends coverage to crew members, drivers, and helpers directly responsible for the construction, installation, maintenance, reconstruction, and repair of overhead transmission and distribution of electrical systems, including underground cables, electrical substations, and other related electrical equipment and facilities. "Karapat-dapat lang na suklian ang serbisyong binibigay ng mga tinaguriang 'warriors of light' dahil hindi biro ang mga kaakibat na panganib na hinaharap nila sa pagtugon sa kanilang mga responsibilidad araw-araw," said Estrada. Pagbibigay ng life and accident insurance, retirement benefits gustong gawing batas ni Jinggoy para sa electrical line workers ITINATAGUYOD ni Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada na gawing batas ang pagbibigay ng employers ng insurance coverage na magtitiyak ng minimum coverage na aabot sa P2 milyon at iba pang benepisyo sa mga line worker sa sektor ng power industry. "Lubhang mapanganib ang kanilang trabaho kaya nararapat lamang na bigyan sila ng insurance at mga benepisyo. Given the hazards that come with their job, line workers more than deserve a package of insurance and benefits. Buwis buhay na hanapbuhay ang pagiging line worker. Sinusuong nila ang panganib bukod pa sa taos puso nilang pakikibahagi para maibalik ang suplay ng kuryente matapos manalasa ang bagyo, lindol at iba pang kalamidad," sabi ni Estrada na tagapagtanggol ng mga manggagawa. Sa kanyang panukalang Line Workers Insurance and Benefits Act sa ilalim ng Senate Bill No. 2343, iminumungkahi ni Estrada na atasan ang mga private distribution utilities (PDUs), electric cooperatives (ECs), at transmission o grid operators na magbigay ng life and accident o disability insurance, retirement, mortuary at disability benefits para sa mga electrical linemen mula sa simula ng kanilang pagtatrabaho hanggang sa kanilang pagbibitiw, patanggal o pagreretiro sa kumpanya. Itinatakda ng panukalang batas na saklawin ng insurance ang mga line workers na naninilbihan sa mga EC batay sa kanilang klasipikasyon: P200,000 para sa maliliit na kooperatiba, P400,000 para sa medium-sized, P600,000 para sa large, P800,000 para sa extra-large at P1 milyon para sa mega-large na kooperatiba. Para sa mga transmission o grid operator, ang minimum na insurance coverage ay dapat nasa P2 milyon at P1.5 milyon naman sa mga nasa PDUs, ayon sa mambabatas. Sa kaso ng pagkamatay, aksidente, kapansanan o pinsala na natamo sa line of duty, sinabi ni Estrada na ipag-uutos ng panukalang batas na ibalik ang mga ginastos sa pagpapagamot. Gayunpaman, ang mga line workers ay madi-disqualify na makatanggap ng mga benepisyo kung ang pagkamatay, aksidente, pagkakasakit, kapansanan o pinsala ay nangyari sa panahon ng hindi awtorisadong pagliban o pag-abandona sa opisina o kung ito ay dahil sinadyang saktan o patayin ang sarili, kapabayaan, paglabag ng safety protocols o paggawa ng krimen ng line worker. Bukod sa mga karaniwang electrical line workers, sakop din ng SB 2343 ni Estrada ang mga crew members, drivers at katulong na direktang responsable sa pagtatayo, pagkakabit, pagpapanatili, reconstruction at pagkukumpuni ng overhead transmission at pamamahagi ng mga electrical system kasama na ang mga underground cables, electrical substations at iba pang kaugnay na kagamitan at pasilidad. "Karapat-dapat lang na suklian ang serbisyong binibigay ng mga tinaguriang 'warriors of light' dahil hindi biro ang mga kaakibat na panganib na hinaharap nila sa pagtugon sa kanilang mga responsibilidad araw-araw," ani Estrada.