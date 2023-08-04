Anomaly Detection Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Anomaly Detection Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Anomaly Detection Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers anomaly detection market analysis and every facet of the anomaly detection market research. As per TBRC’s anomaly detection market forecast, the anomaly detection market size is predicted to reach a value of $8.96 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 15.1% through the forecast period.

The increasing number of connected devices is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest anomaly detection market share. Major anomaly detection market leaders include SAS Institute Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Symantec Corp, Trend Micro Incorporated, Splunk Inc., Wipro Limited, Securonix Inc., Gurucul, Guardian Analytics, Happiest Minds, International Business Machines Corporation, Verint Systems Inc., Anodot Ltd., Microsoft Corp.

Anomaly Detection Market Segments

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Technology: Big Data Analytics, Data Mining and Business Intelligence, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

3) By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premises, Hybrid

4) By Application: Intrusion Detection, Fraud Detection, Defect Detection, System Health Monitoring

5) By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, Government, Aerospace and Defence, Medical Care, Other Verticals

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7140&type=smp

This type of detection refers to the detection of unexpected occurrences, observations, or objects that greatly depart from the usual. Another name for it is outlier detection. Standard deviations, outliers, noise, novelty, and exceptions are other names for data anomalies.

Read More On The Anomaly Detection Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anomaly-detection-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

