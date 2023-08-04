Global Animal Based Protein Supplements Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Animal Based Protein Supplements Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the animal based protein supplements market research. As per TBRC’s animal based protein supplements market forecast, the animal based protein supplements market size is predicted to reach a value of $40.07 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.4% through the forecast period.

The increasing number of health-conscious consumers is expected to drive the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest animal based protein supplements market share. Major players in the market include Glanbia plc, Abbott Laboratories, CytoSport Inc., MusclePharm Corporation, Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., AMCO Proteins, WOODBOLT DISTRIBUTION LLC, Quest Nutrition, NOW Foods, Transparent Labs, The Bountiful Company, Dymatize Enterprises LLC, BPI Sports.

Animal Based Protein Supplements Market Segments
1) By Product: Protein Powder, Protein Bars, Ready-To-Drink, Other Products
2) By Raw Materials: Whey, Casein, Egg, Fish, Other Raw Materials
3) By Application: Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals, Food and Beverages, Infant Formulations, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Animal Feed, And Dietary Supplements
4) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Chemists or Drugstores, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels

This type of protein supplements refer to dietary supplements that are used to complete the daily requirement of protein for the body and to enhance muscle synthesis and growth of lean muscle mass. This type of protein supplements are protein supplements extracted from animal sources, including eggs, milk, and collagen. This type of protein supplements are considered an excellent source of protein since they have all the essential amino acids and are considered a complete protein. They also have a more neutral taste and are blended easily.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Animal Based Protein Supplements Market Trends And Strategies
4. Animal Based Protein Supplements Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Animal Based Protein Supplements Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

