Leather And Allied Products Market Size, Share, Opportunities, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Leather And Allied Products Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the leather and allied products market size is predicted to reach $554.96 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.1%.
The growth in the leather and allied products market is due to increasing demand for online shopping. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest leather and allied products market share. Major players in the leather and allied products market include Nike Inc., Christian Dior SE, Adidas AG, Kering SA, Skechers U.S.A. Inc., Puma SE, ASICS Corporation, Tapestry Inc.
Leather And Allied Products Market Segments
• By Type: Leather Footwear, Non-Leather Footwear, Leather Luggage, Hand Bags And Other Goods, Non-Leather Luggage, Hand Bags And Other Goods, Leather Tanning
• By Application: Automotive, Furniture, Consumer Goods
• By Type Of Leather: Top-Grain Leather, Split Leather, Patent Leather, Bonded Leather
• By Distribution Channel: Retail Stores, Online Stores
• By Geography: The global leather and allied products market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Leather and allied products refer to a class of products that transform hides into leather by curing or tanning them, then creating finished goods out of the leather. The leather is made from material made from animal skin that has been tanned, hair removed, and made smooth and flexible. Rubber footwear, textile luggage, and plastic purses or wallets are examples of "leather substitute" products included in this market.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Leather And Allied Products Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Leather And Allied Products Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
