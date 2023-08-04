Lyophilization Equipment Market Expected to Reach $10.6 Billion by 2030 | Current Trends and Industry Analysis

Lyophilization Equipment Size 2030

Lyophilization equipment market provides an in-depth analysis along with the current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lyophilization refers to the process of water removal that is particularly utilized in the preservation of perishable products. A lyophilizer is the equipment that executes the dehydrate process that is typically used to preserve perishable materials, to extend shelf life, or make the material more convenient for storage or transport. Lyophilizer works by freezing the material, then reducing the surround to allow the frozen water (ice) to sublimate.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

LTE SCIENTIFIC LTD, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC., AZBIL CORPORATION (AZBIL TELSTAR SL), MILLROCK TECHNOLOGY INC, GEA GROUP, MARTIN CHRIST GEFRIERTROCKNUNGSANLAGEN GMBH, BIOPHARMA PROCESS SYSTEMS LTD., .ZIRBUS TECHNOLOGY GMBH, LABCONCO CORPORATION, HARBOUR GROUP INDUSTRIES (SP INDUSTRIES)

COVID-19 is a large family of viruses that causes illness ranging from common cold to more severe respiratory diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic has helped the industry to grow significantly, as the demand for lyophilization equipment has increased owing to growing need to improve a stability of Sars-CoV-2 virus vaccines such as mRNA-LNP SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. This supports the lyophilization equipment market to gain traction during the forecast period.

The global lyophilization equipment market is segmented on the basis of modality, scale of operation, application and region. By modality, it is bifurcated into dryer and accessories. The dryer includes tray-style freeze dryers, manifold freeze dryers, and rotary freeze dryers. In addition, accessories include vacuum systems, CIP (clean-in-place) systems, drying chamber, and other accessories include loading and unloading systems, control and monitoring system, freeze drying, trays/shelves, manifolds, and others. The accessories was the major shareholder 2020, owing to increase in usage of lyophilization equipment accessories in pharmaceutical and biotech companies as well as food processing and packaging companies for manufacturing of lyophilized products.

By scale of operation, it is segmented into industrial-scale, pilot-scale and laboratory-scale. The industrial scale segment dominated the global lyophilization equipment market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the cost affordability and large volume drying in industrial scale. Furthermore, growing applications in industrial scale manufacturing in food and pharmaceuticals production and packaging for improved product life will stimulate the segment growth potential.

Based on application, it is segmented into food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturing, medical applications, and others include surgical application, and others. The food processing and packaging acquired the largest share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in applications of lyophilization as a preservation technique for food products, as it retains the nutritional value and flavor of the food. Food ingredients are also freeze-dried to increase their shelf life, which is further propelling the use of this technology in food processing.

