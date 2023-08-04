Roselle Market Rising Share, Future Size, Financial Summaries Analysis By 2030 | Roselle Farms, Guangzhou Runming Tea Co

Roselle Market

The Roselle market is expected to witness significant growth due to health benefits associated with roselle.

PORTLAND, OR, US, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Roselle Market Size was valued at $122.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $252.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, the powder form of Roselle segment accounted for the highest share in the Roselle market. Roselle, also known as hibiscus, used in the production of jelly, jam, juice, wine, syrup, gelatin, pudding, cake, ice cream, and flavoring. Its brilliant red color and unique flavor make it a valuable food product.

Africa accounts for relatively high production of Roselle compared to other regions. Although consumption is low as export is primary focus. Germany and the U.S. account for relatively high consumption of Roselle and other products. Increase in health consciousness among consumers drives their inclination toward natural products as it is proven that naturally occurring products are relatively better and safer than synthetically produced products.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸:

Based on region, the market is studied across Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and LAMEA. The North America region dominated the market with largest share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the market. On the other hand, the global roselle market across Europe is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on type, the powder form held the major Roselle market share in the market. This is attributed to their cost-effectiveness and wide availability. Moreover, the wide incorporation of powder form on Roselle in pharma and cosmetics products as an ingredients has spur the market growth.

Based on end use, the food & beverages segment gain a major traction in the Roselle market. Meat product and poultry segment in the food & beverages held the major share in the market. Moreover, growing significance of organic labeling in the pharmaceutical and nutrition sectors as a result of rising awareness regarding the disadvantages of chemicals used in cultivation, manufacturing, and processing of these products is expected to support the growth of the segment in the market.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players profiled in this report include Roselle Farms, Guangzhou Runming Tea Co., Ltd, Thai Organic Life, Cultivator Natural Products Pvt. Ltd, Atlantis Arena Sdn Bhd, Rossell India Ltd., Apple Food Industries, Buddha Teas, U.S. Wellness LLC, and The Tao of Tea LLC.

People are more interested in organic products due to change in the market trend, which is expected to fuel the Roselle market growth. Furthermore, increase in awareness of functional foods and dietary supplements is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Awareness about associated health benefits of roselle extract as a dietary supplement and food ingredient is also expected to drive the sales. Moreover, increase in inclination of women and men toward using natural products in cosmetics & nutraceuticals is also expected to drive the growth of the market. Widely known benefits of roselle in regulating cholesterol levels and blood pressure are some of the major roselle market trends.

