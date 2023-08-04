TELUS Corporation Notice of Cash Dividend
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3636 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on October 2, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 8, 2023.
By order of the Board
Andrea Wood
Chief Legal and Governance Officer
Vancouver, British Columbia
August 3, 2023
Contact: Investor Relations
1-800-667-4871
ir@telus.com