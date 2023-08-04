Animal Model Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% till 2030: Envigo, Taconic Biosciences, JANVIER LABS

Animal Model Market 2032

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global animal model market size was valued at $1.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $3.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Growth and Demand: The animal model market has experienced significant growth in recent years and is expected to continue expanding. This growth is driven by increasing research activities in various fields such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical devices. Animal models are essential tools for understanding diseases, testing new therapies, and evaluating the safety and efficacy of potential treatments.

Drug Discovery and Development: Animal models play a crucial role in drug discovery and development. They are used to study disease mechanisms, identify potential drug targets, and evaluate the safety and effectiveness of new drug candidates. Animal models also help researchers understand drug metabolism, pharmacokinetics, and toxicity profiles before moving on to human clinical trials.

Disease Research: Animal models are instrumental in studying various diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular disorders, neurodegenerative diseases, and infectious diseases. By mimicking human disease conditions, animal models provide valuable insights into disease progression, mechanisms, and potential treatment approaches.

Advances in Technology: Advances in technology, such as genetic engineering techniques, have significantly enhanced the capabilities of animal models. Genetically modified animals, including transgenic and knockout models, allow researchers to study specific genes and their functions, enabling a deeper understanding of disease mechanisms and the development of targeted therapies.

Market Segmentation:

By Type of Animal Model:

a. Rodents (Mice, Rats): Rodents are the most commonly used animal models in research due to their genetic similarity to humans, ease of handling, and cost-effectiveness.

b. Rabbits: Rabbits are used in various research areas, including ophthalmology, cardiovascular research, and vaccine development.

c. Dogs and Cats: These animal models are primarily used in veterinary research and certain specific human diseases.

d. Non-Human Primates: Non-human primates, such as monkeys, are used for complex research involving diseases that closely resemble human conditions.

By Research Application:

a. Drug Discovery and Development: Animal models are extensively used in preclinical research to evaluate the safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics of potential drug candidates.

b. Disease Research: Animal models are used to study various diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, and infectious diseases.

c. Genetic Research: Animal models with specific genetic modifications are used to study gene function, genetic diseases, and potential therapeutic interventions.

d. Toxicology Testing: Animal models are used to assess the toxicity and potential adverse effects of chemicals, drugs, and environmental factors.

By End User:

a. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: These companies utilize animal models extensively for drug discovery, preclinical testing, and regulatory compliance.

b. Academic and Research Institutions: Academic institutions and research organizations use animal models for a wide range of studies, including basic research, disease modeling, and drug development.

c. Contract Research Organizations (CROs): CROs specialize in providing animal models and related services to support research activities of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

By Geography:

The animal model market can be segmented based on geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Regional variations may exist in terms of research activities, regulatory frameworks, and market demand.

These are general segmentation approaches, and the actual segmentation may vary based on specific market studies and industry perspectives.

Competitive Landscape:

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

The Jackson Laboratory

Envigo

Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

JANVIER LABS

genOway S.A.

Trans Genic Inc.

Horizon Discovery Group plc

Crown Bioscience, Inc.

Harlan Laboratories, Inc.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐2-

By region, North America held the major share in 2022, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global animal model market, owing to increase in preclinical activities by pharmaceutical and biotech companies during drug development, rise in use of animal models by CROs, and surge in focus on personalized medicines in this region. The market across Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, due to increase in research on biomedical and regenerative medicines, rise in awareness related to animal models, and availability of trained medical professionals in this province.

