Air Freight Market 2023 | Competitive Insights and Outlook 2030 | 110 Pges Report

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 4, 2023 -- End User (Domestic, International), Types (Air Freight, Air Mail, Forwarding), By "Air Freight Market -2023" Region

Number of Pages: 110

“Global Air Freight market size was valued at USD 299729.53 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.95% during the forecast period, reaching USD 448511.29 million by 2028.”

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Air Freight Markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Does this report consider the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Air Freight market?

Yes. As the COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war are profoundly affecting the global supply chain relationship and raw material price system, we have definitely taken them into consideration throughout the research, and we elaborate at full length on the impact of the pandemic and the war on the Air Freight Industry.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The Global Air Freight market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period. the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Air Freight Market - Segmentation Analysis:

Report further studies the market development status and future Air Freight Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Air Freight market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Segment by Type

Air Freight

Air Mail

Forwarding

Segment by Application

Domestic

International

CEVA Logistics

Korean Air Caro

Cargolux

AIT Worldwide Logistics

FedEx

Crowley

C.H. Robinson

Farrow

SkyCargo

United Parcel Service

Emirates

Flexport

Cathay Pacific Airways

Nippon Express

China Airlines Cargo

Singapore Airlines Cargo,

Lufthansa Cargo

Major Points from Table of Contents

Global Air Freight Market Research Report 2023-2030, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Introduction

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

4 Value Chain of the Air Freight Market

5 Global Air Freight Market-Segmentation by Type

6 Global Air Freight Market-Segmentation by Application

7 Global Air Freight Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

9 Global Air Freight Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 Future Forecast of the Global Air Freight Market from 2023-2030

11 Appendix

And More…

