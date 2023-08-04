Dental CBCT Market Size and Share Detailed Analysis | 2023-2030

Dental CBCT Market

Latest Research Report on Dental CBCT Market which includes segmentation, regional analysis.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global “Dental CBCT Market” research report is a compilation of analysis and data gathered from various sources to assist businesses in understanding the state of the market by type of trends and by competitor Applications. Their insights assist them in drawing well-informed conclusions and developing successful growth strategies.

Dental CBCT Market report offers comprehensive data about the sector, making it simple for readers and users to access. It is a useful tool for companies of all sizes to develop their business strategies. The report uses a streamlined structure to communicate statistical data. Using qualitative and quantitative techniques, the Dental CBCT market provides a complete report of the industry's drivers and restraints.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Dental CBCT Market

CBCT is a compact, faster and safer version of the regular CT. Through the use of a cone shaped X-Ray beam, the size of the scanner, radiation dosage and time needed for scanning are all dramatically reduced.

A typical CBCT scanner can fit easily into any dental (or otherwise) practice and is easily accessible by patients. The time needed for a full scan is typically under one minute and the radiation dosage is up to a hundred times less than that of a regular CT scanner.

The global Dental CBCT market size was valued at USD 1063.9 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1850.8 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 8.2 percentage during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Dental CBCT key players include Danaher, New Tom(Cefla), Planmeca Group, Sirona, Carestream, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 60 percentage.

Europe is the largest market, with a share over 40 percentage, followed by North America and Asia(Ex China), both have a share over 50 percentage.

In terms of product, Medium FOV is the largest segment, with a share over 55 percentage. And in terms of application, the largest application is Clinical diagnosis, followed by Routine inspection, etc

Market segmentation

Dental CBCT market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

The major players covered in the Dental CBCT market report are:

Danaher

Planmeca Group

Sirona

New Tom(Cefla)

Carestream

VATECH

J.Morita

ASAHI

Villa

Yoshida

Acteon

Meyer

LargeV

Market segment by Type

Large FOV

Medium FOV

Others

Market segment by Application

Routine Inspection

Clinical Diagnosis

Market segment by region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The Primary Objectives in This Report Are:

To determine the size of the total market opportunity of global and key countries

To assess the growth potential for Dental CBCT

To forecast future growth in each product and end-use market

To assess competitive factors affecting the marketplace

This report profiles key players in the global Dental CBCT market based on the following parameters - company overview, production, value, price, gross margin, product portfolio, geographical presence, and key developments.

This report also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence.

Key Questions Answered

How big is the global Dental CBCT market?

What is the demand of the global Dental CBCT market?

What is the year over year growth of the global Dental CBCT market?

What is the production and production value of the global Dental CBCT market?

Who are the key producers in the global Dental CBCT market?

What are the growth factors driving the market demand?

