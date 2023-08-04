Toilet Care Market Report 2023-2028, Share, Size, Key Players Analysis and Forecast

Toilet Care Market

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Toilet Care Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the toilet care market demand. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. the global toilet care market size reached US$ 9.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2023-2028.

What is Toilet Care ? :

Toilet care is essential for maintaining hygiene, sanitation, and overall well-being. Regular cleaning and disinfection of toilets prevent the buildup of harmful bacteria, germs, and odors, creating a healthier environment for users. Using appropriate cleaning products, such as disinfectants and toilet bowl cleaners, aids in removing stubborn stains and ensuring a pristine appearance. Additionally, practicing responsible flushing habits and avoiding flushing non-biodegradable items help prevent clogs and potential damage to plumbing systems. Regular inspections for leaks and addressing them promptly conserve water and reduce wastage. By implementing proper toilet care practices, individuals contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable living space for themselves and the broader community.

Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :

• Dabur India Ltd

• Dainihon Jochugiku Co Ltd

• Ecover

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Kao Corp

• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

• The Clorox Company

• The Procter & Gamble Co

• Unilever plc

• Werner & Mertz GmbH

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Toilet Care Industry ? :

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing need to maintain hygiene standards in households and public spaces. In line with this, the rapid urbanization of cities and towns leads to greater infrastructure development, creating more opportunities for toilet care product sales in commercial and residential buildings. Furthermore, the rising awareness of the importance of hygiene and sanitation drives the adoption of toilet care products to prevent the spread of diseases and infections. Apart from this, the busier lifestyles and dual-income households create a need for convenient and efficient toilet care solutions, boosting the market.

Moreover, the escalating disposable incomes enable consumers to spend more on premium and specialized toilet care products, stimulating market expansion. Besides, the key manufacturers continuously introduce new and innovative toilet care products with advanced formulations and features, attracting consumers and propelling the market. Additionally, eco-friendly and sustainable toilet care products gain popularity as consumers seek more environmentally conscious options, fostering the demand for greener alternatives.

What is Included in Market Segmentation ? :

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Insights:

• Liquid Toilet Cleaners

• Toilet Rim Blocks

• Others

Application Insights:

• Household

• Commercial

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

