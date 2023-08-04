InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Reliq Health’s Signing of Contracts with 20 New Rural Health Clinics, Expects to Add 50,000 plus New Patients

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT) (OTCPink:RQHTF) (FSE:MHN2), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multibillion-dollar Healthcare market, has signed contracts with 20 new Rural Health Clinics (RHC’s) in California, Nevada, Puerto Rico, Texas and the US Virgin Islands. The company expects to add more than 50,000 patients to its iUGO Care platform by the end of December 2024, with an average revenue of $60 per patient per month.



The company will begin onboarding the first five Rural Health Clinics next month and expects to add more than 10,000 patients to its iUGO Care platform by mid-2024. The remaining 15 RHCs will be onboarded in 2024 and are expected to add a further 40,000 patients to the platform by the end of the 2024 calendar year.

Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO, stated: “Building on our success to date with Rural Health Clinics in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, we are now expanding into RHCs on the US mainland as well as adding new RHCs on the islands. The Rural Health Clinic program is intended to increase access to primary care services for patients in underserved, rural communities. Clinics that are granted RHC status receive enhanced reimbursement rates for providing Medicare and Medicaid services to their patients. Reliq specializes in delivering virtual care solutions to remote and rural communities and is uniquely positioned to address the needs of RHCs and their patients.”

The company’s powerful iUGO CARE platform for care coordination and home healthcare integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology with intuitive mobile apps and desktop software for patients, families, clinicians, and healthcare administrators, allowing complex patients to receive high-quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing the quality of life for patients and families, and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and emergency room visits.

The shares are trading at $0.51. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.ReliqHealth.com

