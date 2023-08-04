Underwater Robotics Market Trends 2023, Leading Companies Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2028

Underwater Robotics Market

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing interest in understanding and preserving marine environments.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big is the Underwater Robotics Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Underwater Robotics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global underwater robotics market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. the global underwater robotics market size reached US$ 3.81 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.67 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% during 2023-2028.

What is Underwater Robotics ? :

Underwater robotics, also known as marine robotics or subsea robotics, refers to the specialized field of robotics focused on designing, developing, and operating autonomous or remotely controlled machines for underwater exploration and tasks. These sophisticated robots can navigate challenging aquatic environments, from deep sea trenches to coral reefs, to gather data, conduct scientific research, perform maintenance, and support various underwater operations. Equipped with advanced sensors, cameras, and manipulators, underwater robots provide valuable insights into marine ecosystems, resource exploration, oceanography, and offshore industries. They are crucial in reducing human risk during hazardous missions and unlocking the mysteries of the vast and largely unexplored underwater realm.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/underwater-robotics-market/requestsample

Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :

• Atlas Elektronik (ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems)

• Deep Ocean Engineering Inc

• ECA Group (Groupe Gorgé)

• Eddyfi Technologies

• General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc (General Dynamics Corporation)

• International Submarine Engineering

• Oceaneering International Inc

• Saab Ab

• TechnipFMC plc

• Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd

• VideoRay LLC

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Underwater Robotics Industry ? :

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing interest in understanding and preserving marine environments. In line with this, underwater robotics plays a vital role in oceanography, climate studies, marine biology, and geology, fuelling market growth in the scientific research sector. Furthermore, the oil and gas, renewable energy, and underwater mining industries rely on underwater robotics for inspection, maintenance, and exploration activities, contributing to market expansion. Apart from this, the rising need to monitor and assess the health of marine ecosystems and water quality propels the adoption of underwater robots for environmental monitoring and conservation efforts.

Moreover, governments worldwide invest in underwater robotics for maritime security, surveillance, and mine detection purposes, driving the market in the defense sector. Besides, the maintenance of underwater infrastructure, such as pipelines, cables, and submerged structures, creates a demand for robotic inspection solutions. Additionally, the rapid advancements in robotics, artificial intelligence, and sensor technologies improve the capabilities and efficiency of underwater robots, stimulating market growth.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/underwater-robotics-market

What is Included in Market Segmentation ? :

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Type Insights:

• Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)

• Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV)

Application Insights:

• Defense and Security

• Commercial Exploration

• Scientific Research

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report By IMARC Group:

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/scara-robot-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/cartesian-robots-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/patient-monitoring-assistance-robots-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/warehouse-robotics-market

• https://www.imarcgroup.com/cognitive-systems-market

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC Group’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.