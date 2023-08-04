Equipment Rental Market 2023: Set to reach USD Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.82%

Equipment Rental

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Equipment rental is a service industry that provides machinery, tools, and equipment to end-users such as the construction, mining, power, and oil and gas industries on a rental basis. A rental agreement signed before the transaction specifies the rental amount, security deposit, delivery date, late return fees, duration of the rental period, and location. Renting equipment has several benefits such as it avoids the initial purchase cost and requires less maintenance and repair cost.

Equipment Rental market size was valued at USD 149437.52 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.82% during the forecast period, reaching USD 276730.01 million by 2028.

Who is the largest manufacturers of Equipment Rental Market Worldwide?

Aggreko

Algeco Scotsman

AKTIO Corporation

Equipment Depot

Hertz Equipment Rental

H&E Equipment Services

United Rentals

Deere & Company

Cramo

Speedy Hire

Boels Verhuur

Bragg Cos.

Loxam

NIKKEN CORPORATION (Mitsubishi Corporation)

Caterpillar

Ashtead Group

Mateco

Taiyo Kenki Rental

Atlas Copco

Star Rentals

Sarens

Ramirent

NISHIO RENT ALL

Kanamoto

Sims Crane & Equipment

Ahern Rentals

Zeppelin Rental

Sunstate Equipment Company

Kiloutou

Home Depot Rentals

Maxim Crane Works

By Type

Long-term Rental

Short-term Rental

By Application

Power Industry

Construction Industry

Mining Industry

Oil and Gas Industry

Regions - United States, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Has there been any international intervention to address both the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict?

As the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Equipment Rental market is one of the many industries that has been impacted. The effects of the pandemic have been felt globally, with major market participants and downstream customers all feeling the squeeze. However, a new report sheds some light on what the future may hold for the Equipment Rental market.

The report takes into account multiple factors, including changes in consumer behavior, demand, transport capacity, and trade flow under COVID-19. In addition, the research seeks to contextualize the effects of regional conflict on the market. The report provides valuable insights into the present and future state of the Equipment Rental market.

One of the most notable aspects of the report is its analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War on the industry. The conflict has undoubtedly had an effect on the market, and the report delves into how this has played out. By providing a nuanced perspective on how the Equipment Rental market has been influenced by both conflict and pandemic, the report provides valuable information to those who are looking to invest in the industry.

What are the Drivers, Restraints, and Research Methodology used in this study?

The research report provides an analysis of the various factors driving the market's growth. The factors that impede market growth are fundamental because they create different curves to seize opportunities in emerging markets. Data collection and analysis for the base year were carried out using a large sample data collection module. The main research methodologies are data mining, data triangulation, including analysis of the impact of variable data on the market, and initial validation (industry experts). Separately, the data model includes a supplier positioning grid, market timeline analysis, market overview and leadership, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, metrics, top-down analysis, and supplier engagement analysis.

