Revolutionizing Digital Ownership: NFT San Francisco Conference Returns for its Dynamic Second Annual Event
Celebrating Differences, Driving the Future
We believe that diversity, art, and innovation are our strength, and we are committed to creating an inclusive environment in Silicon Valley where everyone can thrive.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The NFT San Francisco Conference team is pleased to announce that its second annual conference is taking place from November 6-7 at the iconic Palace of Fine Arts. This highly anticipated conference is expected to attract a diverse range of attendees from the expansive NFT community such as artists, musicians, photographers, content producers, blockchain enthusiasts, VCs, investors, and fashion designers.
— Cynthia Colas
The theme of this year's NFT San Francisco Conference is Diversity, Innovation, and Community. The conference aims to celebrate the differences that make us unique while driving the future of the NFT industry forward. Attendees can expect to engage in thought-provoking discussions, immersive experiences, and networking opportunities that will inspire and inform.
"We are excited to bring together some of the brightest minds in the industry to celebrate diversity, drive innovation, and build a strong tech community," said Cynthia Colas, Founder of the NFT San Francisco Conference. "We believe that diversity, art, and innovation are our strength, and we are committed to creating an inclusive environment in Silicon Valley where everyone can thrive."
NFT San Francisco has opened their call for speakers extending an opportunity for industry experts and thought leaders to share their insights and experiences in the NFT space. The organizers are looking for diverse perspectives that align with the conference's theme of celebrating differences and driving innovation. Keynote speakers and panelists include industry leaders and influencers who will share their insights and experiences in the NFT space. Attendees can expect to learn about the latest trends, innovations, and best practices in the industry.
Ambriel Pouncy, Strategic Partnerships and Executive Speaker Advisor said, "we are proud to be supporting the Web3 creator community through strategic partnerships, immersive brand activations, and community initiatives. By working together, we can build a stronger, more sustainable Web3 ecosystem that is accessible to everyone."
In addition to the conference sessions, there will be an exhibition hall featuring the latest products and services in the NFT industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to connect with sponsors and network with peers. NFT San Francisco is proud to have Alfonso Lua serve as the Director of Sponsorships. The NFT San Francisco Conference sponsorship deck is now available for interested companies and enterprise organizations. The conference producers are seeking partners who share their vision and commitment to diversity, innovation, and community.
Join us at the NFT San Francisco Conference to celebrate differences and drive the future of the NFT industry forward. Register now at https://nftsanfrancisco.com.
Press Relations
NFT San Francisco Conference
+1 415-305-2576
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn