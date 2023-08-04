Cold Chain Logistics Market Size, Leading Companies Share, Future Demand and Business Opprtunities 2023-2028

Cold Chain Logistics Market

The expanding global trade in perishable goods, including food and pharmaceuticals is driving the global market.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big is the Cold Chain Logistics Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cold Chain Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global cold chain logistics market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. the global cold chain logistics market size reached US$ 226.01 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 501.65 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.40% during 2023-2028.

What is Cold Chain Logistics ? :

Cold chain logistics refers to the specialized process of transporting and storing temperature-sensitive products, such as perishable foods, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology products, within a controlled temperature environment to ensure their quality and safety throughout the supply chain. The cold chain begins at the point of production, where products are carefully stored and transported under specific temperature conditions to maintain their integrity.

It relies on sophisticated monitoring and tracking technologies to ensure that temperature-sensitive products are kept within the required temperature range at all times. Temperature sensors and data loggers continuously monitor the conditions, allowing for real-time alerts and immediate corrective actions in case of any deviations from the desired temperature range.

Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :

• Americold Realty Trust Inc

• Burris Logistics Co

• Cold Box Express Inc

• Conestoga Cold Storage

• Congebec Inc

• Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC (Bay Grove Capital Group LLC)

• Nichirei Logistics Group Inc. (Nichirei Corporation)

• Snowman Logistics Ltd

• Tippmann Group

• United States Cold Storage Inc. (John Swire & Sons Ltd.)

• VersaCold Logistics Services

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Cold Chain Logistics Industry ? :

The expanding global trade in perishable goods, including food and pharmaceuticals is driving the global market. With increasing cross-border trade and the globalization of supply chains, the need for efficient and reliable cold chain solutions to maintain product integrity throughout the supply chain has become paramount. Moreover, the rising consumer demand for fresh and frozen food products has led to increased investments in cold chain infrastructure.

Also, the growing popularity of convenience and ready-to-eat products, coupled with the urbanization of populations, has augmented the need for efficient refrigerated transportation and warehousing facilities. Furthermore, continual advancements in cold chain technologies, such as temperature monitoring systems, real-time tracking, and data analytics, have improved the efficiency and reliability of cold chain operations.

What is Included in Market Segmentation ? :

Breakup by Type:

• Refrigerated Warehouses

• Refrigerated Transportation

o Railways

o Airways

o Roadways

o Waterways

Breakup by Application:

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Bakery and Confectionary

• Dairy and Frozen Desserts

• Meat, Fish, and Sea Food

• Drugs and Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

