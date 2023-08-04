Climate Change Expert Dr. David Hawk to be Featured on Close Up Radio

FAIRFIELD, IOWA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A common idiom states “the truth hurts, especially to those in power.” One individual, passionate about the issue of climate change consequences, more specifically environmental deterioration by humans, has often been met with great reception, as well as great rejection – so much, that he was sometimes shunned and other times fired from various jobs and academic posts. Something that he considers as high points throughout his illustrious career. This is the story of Dr. David Hawk.

Dr. David Hawk is a climate change expert who has shared his knowledge and passion in both the corporate and in the academic arenas. Having worked worldwide, his résumé’ touts decades of experience, recognitions, lectures and various academic papers and research. Too Early, Too Late, Now What?, published in 2019, is the update of a 1979 book he wrote on environmental desecration leading to environmental deterioration, ending in climate change. His most recent project is a non-profit organization called The Foundation of the Eternal Feminine (FEF). Therein he argues humans have a management problem, especially with the first three letters of the term.

“I have been a researcher, professor, and advisor to a number of companies and people,” explains Dr. Hawk. “Currently, I am a farmer looking for a better way to grow with nature.”

“I was in the Ph.D. program at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania,” recalls Dr. Hawk. “After my coursework was done, I moved to the Stockholm School of Economics in Sweden. While there, a friend and I started the Institute of International Business. I put together the first project that this institute would do. It was on environmental deterioration and the role of business practices in its expansion. I ended up selecting ten large corporations, including Exxon-Mobil and six governments which were regulating the ten.” All participants were very enthusiastic in 1975 to study climate change consequences.

“While working on the project with Exxon-Mobil, their Senior Scientist James Black, taught me about climate change generators and consequences, adds Dr. Hawk. Most important, James taught me about his inspiration in a woman who in 1856 was the first one to present research results on CO2 and climate change. A distant relative of Sir Isaac Newton, Eunice Newton Foote, did remarkable work that men pretended wasn’t done.”

After attending the Stockholm School of Economics, he then taught at Iowa State University, Colleges of Engineering and Design. He served as an assistant professor and coordinator of Graduate Studies in Architecture in a newly established School of Design. Ultimately, he was fired for teaching about climate change, but in 1981 he moved to the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) to join their Schools of Architecture and Management. While there he held various positions including professor, associate dean, and dean. For his research he was awarded the IBM International Professor of the Year award. As Dean of the business school he helped the school become accredited as “The Most Improved Business Program in North America.”

A new President of NJIT was not impressed with Hawk. Dr. Hawk came to face dozens of baseless accusations in New Jersey courts of law by the President of NJT. One minor and questionable accusation finally stuck. In 2014, he returned to his family farm in Iowa, where he now works on returning major sections of the farm back to nature while he continues to advise international firms. In 2015, Dr. Hawk founded an organization called The Foundation of the Eternal Feminine (FEF), which encourages female leadership roles in business and government. It was richly funded in its first six months with $650 million by CEO fathers having daughters and no sons.

While Dr. Hawk no longer consults for institutions of higher education, he still offers his knowledge and expertise to the leadership of some private companies concerned with climate change consequences.

“There is an opportunity to rediscover the knowledge of nature,” concludes Dr. Hawk. “Humans must attempt a different approach to relating to nature. For the last two hundred years of industry, our efforts to be productive have brought rapid deterioration to our environment. The consequences of such threaten all forms of life. Climate change presents us with a very high price tag, perhaps one that is unaffordable.”

