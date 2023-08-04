Derby Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#:23A5003714

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 08/03/2023 @ 1753 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Leadville Rd, Newport Town

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: David Pecor

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Town, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic assault that occurred on Leadville Rd in the Town of Newport. Troopers responded and subsequent investigations revealed David Pecor had assaulted a household member. Pecor was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing. Pecor was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility and held by Probation and Parole for violating his parole.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/04/2023 @ 1300

COURT: Newport

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

