Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,483 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,140 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:23A5003714

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice                            

STATION: Derby                      

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 08/03/2023 @ 1753 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Leadville Rd, Newport Town

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED:  David Pecor                                              

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Town, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic assault that occurred on Leadville Rd in the Town of Newport.  Troopers responded and subsequent investigations revealed David Pecor had assaulted a household member.  Pecor was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing.  Pecor was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility and held by Probation and Parole for violating his parole.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  08/04/2023 @ 1300          

COURT: Newport

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility    

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police | Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd | Derby, VT 05829 

802.334.8881 | richard.berlandy@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more