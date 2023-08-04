Derby Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23A5003714
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 08/03/2023 @ 1753 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Leadville Rd, Newport Town
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: David Pecor
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Town, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic assault that occurred on Leadville Rd in the Town of Newport. Troopers responded and subsequent investigations revealed David Pecor had assaulted a household member. Pecor was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing. Pecor was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility and held by Probation and Parole for violating his parole.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/04/2023 @ 1300
COURT: Newport
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
Trooper Richard Berlandy
Vermont State Police | Troop A - Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd | Derby, VT 05829
802.334.8881 | richard.berlandy@vermont.gov