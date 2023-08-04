NA Chairman leaves Việt Nam to attend AIPA-44, visit Indonesia, Iran

VIETNAM, August 4 -

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vương Đình Huệ on Friday left Hà Nội for the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) and official visits to Indonesia and Iran.

Taking place from August 4 to 10, his trip is made at the invitations of Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives and AIPA President Puan Maharani; and Speaker of the Iranian Consultative Assembly Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

The attendance of the NA Chairman at the AIPA-44 in Indonesia is a further step in implementing the policy of proactive, comprehensive, and extensive international integration and multilateral foreign relations elevation; as well as in promoting Việt Nam's priority and enhancing the role and position of Việt Nam at regional and global parliamentary cooperation mechanisms, contributing to the common diplomatic efforts of the Party and State serving the nation’s and people's interests.

Meanwhile, the official visits to Indonesia and Iran are made with a view to further implementing the foreign policy directions of the 13th National Party Congress, proactively consolidating and expanding the political relations, and promoting effective cooperation between Việt Nam and the two countries in all areas and on all channels of the party, national assembly, government, and people-to-people exchanges. The visits also target enhancing mutual trust with traditional partner countries and friends, as well as building and fortifying the relationships between the top leaders of Vietnam and the two countries.

Those visits affirm the importance that Việt Nam attaches to developing and promoting friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with traditional partners in Asia and the Middle East, aiming to open up new opportunities for economic and trade collaboration and better coordination at international forums. — VNS