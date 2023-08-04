Statement by the Prime Minister, Hon. Fiame Naomi Mataafa

SAMOA, August 4 - On the occasion of the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Samoa and Japan

(Thursday, 3 August 2023 @ 6.15pm, Samoa Arts & Cultural Centre, Malifa)

Talofa and a good evening to you all.

It is an honour for me to join you at this evening’s reception to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Samoa and Japan. Such a milestone reinforces the mutual and cordial bilateral relations that have remained steadfast throughout the years despite the unpredictability of the global landscape and events.

As part of the commemoration of our 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Samoa hosted in January a high-level parliamentarian delegation visit led by Honourable Endo Toshiaki a senior Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Parliamentarian.

Since the establishment of our diplomatic relations, our bilateral relations have been cordial and underpinned by mutual respect over the years. Our two countries have collaborated on mutual endeavours to obtain development and opportunities for progress and Samoa commits to continuing this meaningful partnership.

The JICA volunteer programme in Samoa is an important facet of our relationship. which has benefitted our communities. The past five decades have seen great strides in our bilateral relations and support to address the priority needs of Samoa as outlined in our Pathway for the Development of Samoa. Similarly we have benefited from Japan’s annual training programs in various fields as well as through student exchange programs.

We also note with appreciation the strong engagement of the government of Japan in the Pacific region through the Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting (PALM) mechanism in which various development cooperation initiatives are delivered bilaterally. The latest development cooperation is the delivery of the Lady Naomi IV in November 2022 enabled under the PALM 8. Similarly we received delivery in June of the TILAFAIGA patrol boat to support the Samoa Police in their maritime surveillance and law enforcement programme. This shows Japan’s commitment to our partnership for maritime security.

We continue to provide support to Japan’s candidates through elections on governance boards and in key positions of various intergovernmental organizations, Our two countries have a shared interest and support in sports development and elite sports. We acknowledge Japan’s support in previous hosting of rugby teams from Samoa at the Yamagata Prefecture for the Olympic Games as well as the Rugby World Cup tournament.

We look forward to the continuation of the cordial bilateral relations and partnership between Samoa and Japan for the betterment of our two countries and our peoples.

Ladies and Gentlemen, before I conclude my remarks; I would like to welcome and acknowledge the Japanese musical group, Wadaiko Rindo who will be performing for us tonight. I understand they have performed for some schools yesterday and the day before and I look forward with much anticipation to their performance.

Soifua ma ia manuia.