Empowering Caregivers: Unveiling Groundbreaking No Camera Fall Detection Solution with SenSights.AI and Vayyar

Deployment of innovative fall detection system in Providence Care SenSights.AI RPM Platform and Vayyar Fall Detection System SenSights.AI, Comprehensive & Device-Agnostic RPM Platform

Enhancing senior safety, Providence Care pilots 122 units of an innovative fall detection system with SenSights.AI and Vayyar’ 4D imaging technology

KINGSTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Providence Care, a leading provider of specialized mental health care, physical rehabilitation, and complex care services, joined forces with SenSights.AI (operating as LocateMotion), the leading RPM provider and official distribution partner of Vayyar, to deploy an innovative fall detection system for its long-term care facility, Providence Manor. The project aimed to address chronic falls among seniors with complex medical conditions or mobility issues, significantly enhancing resident safety and quality of life.

The comprehensive solution encompassed both software and hardware components, utilizing existing WiFi internet for seamless communication. Vayyar, a renowned technology company specializing in radar-on-chip technology, provided the Touchless Fall Detection sensors that swiftly identified falls and tracked presence data, enabling timely intervention and care with advanced 4D imaging technology. Notably, Vayyar's camera-free approach ensures the privacy of seniors, allowing them to age with dignity while benefiting from enhanced safety measures. SenSights.AI offered the Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) software, empowering caregivers with notifications, trend insights, and historical data. This comprehensive software platform further optimized the fall detection system, streamlining caregiving processes and ensuring prompt notifications to caregivers within two minutes for timely assistance.

Falls are the second leading cause of unintentional injury deaths worldwide, with an estimated 684,000 individuals dying from falls globally each year, of which over 80% are in low- and middle-income countries. Adults older than 60 years of age suffer the greatest number of fatal falls (1. WHO). Falls account for 85% of injury-related hospitalizations among seniors and are responsible for 95% of hip fractures in this age group (2. Public Health Agency of Canada). The economic impact of falls is significant, costing over $50 billions annually for the US (3.CDC) and $5 billion to Canada (4.Public Health Agency of Canada)

In the Providence Care case, where they experienced an average of 60-70 falls per month, an effective method to detect falls and prevent them based on trends and predictions was crucial. The collaborative solution provided by SenSights.AI and Vayyar addresses this pressing concern, providing caregivers with valuable insights and timely alerts to minimize the impact of falls on seniors' well-being.

The fall detection devices also tracked presence within specific room subregions, enhancing monitoring and response efficiency. The data analytics further facilitated insights into resident activities, including average bed and bath times. By analyzing patterns and behavior, this data can offer insights for early physical disease detection such as urinary tract infections due to monitoring bathroom visits, identifying low activity levels that may signal potential health issues like bedsores and other conditions.

During the pilot phase and using Ontario Health Tests for Change funding, 122 fall sensors were installed in 67 rooms, and over the course of 1 year (including design, deployment and monitoring), approximately 80 falls per month were detected which was very close to the actual number of falls. The number of falls detected during this time showcased the potential for significant manpower savings especially with 24/7 monitoring and a significant impact of SenSights.AI's fall detection system in identifying and alerting caregivers about fall incidents.

Despite the novel deployment challenges and COVID-19 restrictions, the continuous monitoring and timely identification of falls offered by SenSights.AI's solution had significant benefits. This not only optimized caregiver efficiency but also led to a reduction in nurse travel time and average time spent per patient, ensuring that valuable healthcare resources were utilized more effectively. The integration of this comprehensive fall detection system brought significant improvements to the quality of care and safety for seniors at Providence Care.

With support from OBIO-EAHN providing the grant for the pilot deployment, Providence Care continued to prioritize top-quality, efficient, and effective care, working towards seamless and accessible healthcare. The partnership between SenSights.AI, the leading RPM provider and official distribution partner of Vayyar, and Providence Care demonstrated the commitment to innovation and patient-centric solutions.

Having gained valuable learnings from the project, SenSights.AI and Vayyar are now focused on making necessary changes and improvements to further enhance the fall detection system, minimizing errors and implementing the fall prevention capabilities to improve senior care.

As Providence Care continues its journey to be 'New Hospital Ready' and foster innovation in healthcare, the collaboration with SenSights.AI, the official distribution partner of Vayyar, underscores its commitment to advancing patient care and safety.

Book a meeting with us to learn more about SenSights.AI RPM & Telehealth platform and Vayyar fall detection sensor.

1. WHO (2021). Falls. Retrieved from https://shorturl.ac/7b6ox

2. Public Health Agency of Canada (2021). Seniors infographic – 2021. Retrieved from https://shorturl.ac/7b6oy

3. CDC. Cost of Older Adult Falls Retrieved from https://shorturl.ac/7b6oz

4. Public Health Agency of Canada (2021). Seniors infographic – 2021. Retrieved from https://shorturl.ac/7b6oy

Vayyar Care Fall Detection as Part of SenSights Care