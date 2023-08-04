IPS Elite, ElitePharmaPro, Elite340B Join DosePackerOS to Expand Pharmacy Automation Services
This marks a significant step toward optimizing pharmacy operations and helping pharmacies deliver exceptional patient care.
This timely integration brings great value to pharmacies, providers, and patients.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DosePackerOS proudly announces the integration of IPS Elite, ElitePharmaPro, and Elite340B into its state-of-the-art pharmacy solutions ecosystem. This marks a significant step toward optimizing pharmacy operations and helping pharmacies deliver exceptional patient care.
— DosePacker, Inc. CEO Raj Patel
“We are thrilled to elevate our quality of service with the power and potential of IPS Elite, ElitePharmaPro, and Elite340B,” said DosePacker, Inc. CEO Raj Patel. “The addition of these platforms to DosePacker’s offerings reinforces our commitment to equipping pharmacies, care facilities, and patients with the most advanced and intuitive technology available in the market to help ensure patients never miss a dose.”
DosePackerOS is an AI, computer-vision-based automation system that interfaces with various pharmacy software platforms to enhance, expedite, and simplify the entire pharmacy workflow. Leveraging robust technology and a patient-centric approach, DosePackerOS empowers pharmacies with safer, faster, and more consistent medication dispensing processes.
Created by pharmacists for pharmacists, IPS Elite is an all-in-one, fully integrated pharmacy software addressing the business needs of retail, long-term care, 340B, specialty, and compounding pharmacies. With the DosePackerOS integration, pharmacies using IPS Elite can fully maximize patient care, streamline workflows, and improve net profits.
ElitePharmaPro is a powerful, cost-saving tool for managing pharmacy inventory, drug purchasing, DSCSA compliance, and medication reconciliation. When interfaced with the DosePackerOS automation, pharmacies using ElitePharmaPro can accurately track medication stock levels, automate reordering processes, and seamlessly integrate with suppliers for streamlined procurement.
Elite340B is a cloud-based solution that uses detailed reporting and thorough eligibility and compliance checks to help covered entities better manage their 340B Programs. When interfaced with the DosePackerOS, pharmacies using Elite 340B can easily track and replenish their 340B inventory, automate invoicing, and optimize federal pricing benefits.
“This timely integration brings great value to pharmacies, providers, and patients,” Patel said. “We look forward to taking great strides in enhancing patient safety, medication adherence, and overall patient care.”
About DosePacker, Inc.
DosePacker Inc. is a leading pharmacy technology company that designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports fully automated pharmacy workflow solutions, including the first automatic, multi-dose dispensing robot in its class.
