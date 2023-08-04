Investment Banking Market Size, Share, Forecast, Trends And Growth Drivers For 2023-2032

Investment Banking Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Investment Banking Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the investment banking market size is predicted to reach $221.78 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

North America region is expected to hold the largest investment banking market share. Major players in the investment banking market include Barclays, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Morgan Stanley.

Investment Banking Market Segments

• By Type: Mergers And Acquisitions Advisory, Financial Sponsor/Syndicated Loans, Equity Capital Markets Underwriting, Debt Capital Markets Underwriting

• By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Medium and Small Enterprises

• By End-Use Industry: Financial Services, Retail And Wholesale, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Construction, Other End-Use Industries

• Subsegments Covered: Mergers Advisory, Acquisitions Advisory, Underwritten Deal, Club Deal, Best-Efforts Syndication Deal

• By Geography: The global investment banking market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Investment banking is the subset of a bank or financial institution that provides financial consultancy services, including underwriting (capital raising) and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory services to governments, corporations, and institutions.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Investment Banking Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Investment Banking Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

