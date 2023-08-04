Social Media Management Market Navigating Business with CAGR of 22.8% with Revenue of $118.03 Billion by 2031

Social Media Management Market

The growing demand for easily accessible and shorter forms of entertainment and media is positively impacting the growth of the social media management market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global social media management industry generated $15.24 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $118.03 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 22.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Rise in demand for work-from-home and remote working policies during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic and surge in demand for easily accessible and short forms of entertainment and media drive the growth of the global social media management market. However, data privacy and sharing challenges on social media management platforms hamper the market growth. On the other hand, the integration of advanced tools such as machine learning and data analytics with social media management solutions suites present new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17464

Based on application, the competitive intelligence segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global social media management industry, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to rise in market competition. However, the risk management and fraud detection segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 25.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to surge in number of fraud cases.

Based on the deployment model, the on-premise segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to the security and compliance needs of organizations. However, the cloud segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 24.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the simplified deployment and operational capabilities of cloud-based social media management solutions.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17464

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to surge in financial applications of social media platforms. However, the media and entertainment segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 26.0% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to promotional and audience engagement activities being hosted on social media websites.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, contributing to around three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to large scale social media engagements of large enterprises. However, the SMEs segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 24.1% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase in technological and digital investments by SMEs.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global social media management market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. This is due to high concentration of social media companies in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the ongoing digital transformation within the region. The other regions discussed in the report are Europe and LAMEA.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (320 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/07ec48fa8f39d8a7b6b6643d354f0b2e

Based on components, the solution segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to the growing need for effective social media marketing campaigns. However, the service segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 24.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase in digital and internet penetration.

The key players profiled in the social media management market analysis are Adobe, Brandwatch, Clarabridge, Digimind, Falcon.io, Google, Hootsuite Inc., HubSpot, Inc., IBM Corporation, Khoros, LLC, Meltwater, NetBase Quid, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Salesforce Inc., Sprinklr, Inc., Sprout Social Inc., Talkwalker Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17464

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Similar Report:

1. Media Monitoring Tools Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Wi

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter