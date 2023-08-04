Coconut Water Market to Experience Strong Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Coconut Water Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Coconut Water Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The Coconut Water Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (0-14 yrs, 15-34 yrs, 35-54 yrs, 55 yrs up), and Types (Mixed Coconut Water, Pure Coconut Water). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Coconut Water Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 136 Pages long. The Coconut Water market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Coconut Water Market worldwide?

VITA COCO

Pepsico

Coca-Cola(Zico)

Green Coco Europe

Taste Nirvana

C2O Pure Coconut Water

Tradecons GmbH

UFC Coconut Water

Edward & Sons

Maverick Brands

Amy & Brian

CHI Coconut Water

Grupo Serigy

Sococo

PECU

Koh Coconut

CocoJal

Short Description About Coconut Water Market:

The Global Coconut Water market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Coconut water, less commonly coconut juice, is the clear liquid inside coconuts (fruits of the coconut palm). In early development, it serves as a suspension for the endosperm of the coconut during the nuclear phase of development. As growth continues, the endosperm matures into its cellular phase and deposits into the rind of the coconut pulp. The liquid inside young coconuts is often preferred to the liquid of a ripened coconut.

Global Coconut Water key players include VITA COCO, Pepsico, Coca-Cola(Zico), etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 75%.

North America is the largest market, with a share over 40%, followed by Europe, and South America, both have a share over 40 percent.

In terms of product, Pure Coconut Water is the largest segment, with a share over 90%. And in terms of application, the largest application is 15-34 yrs, followed by 35-54 yrs, 55 yrs up, 0-14 yrs.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Coconut Water Market

In 2020, the global Coconut Water market size was USD 4069 million and it is expected to reach USD 15800 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 19.7% during 2021-2027.

Global Coconut Water Scope and Market Size

Coconut Water market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Coconut Water market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Coconut Water Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Coconut Water

0-14 yrs

15-34 yrs

35-54 yrs

55 yrs up

What are the types of Coconut Water available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Coconut Water market share In 2022.

Mixed Coconut Water

Pure Coconut Water

Which regions are leading the Coconut Water Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

