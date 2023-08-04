Debris Update: School Mission Completed, Residential Debris Mission Ramps Up

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Typhoon Mawar debris mission for public schools has already completed debris removal from 41 schools across the island. USACE has completed this mission well ahead of their projected Aug. 8 completion date.

Two companies were contracted to carry out the debris removal project, Environmental Chemical Corp. (ECC) and Pacific Federal Management (PFM).

Upon completion of the school debris mission, these contract teams will continue to shift to residential debris removal. Due to faster than expected progress residents in the following villages and communities should begin sorting and placing their debris in the right of way (ROW) immediately.

Debris Operations currently ongoing in the following villages:

Dededo

Inarajan (Inalahan)

Merizo (Malesso)

Piti

Santa Rita (Sånta Rita-Sumai)

Umatac (Humatak)

Yigo

Debris Operations are projected to begin next week in the following villages:

Asan (Asan-Maina)

Barrigada

Talofofo (Talo’fo’fo)

Tamuning

Guam residents are asked to please separate debris by type and place it within the right of way (ROW) within 10 ft of the curb prior to the start of pick-up.

Eligible storm related debris includes vegetative debris, large appliances, construction and demolition debris and metal (cans, tin.)

Debris should not block the roadway, fire hydrants, powerlines, utilities or transformer boxes. In addition, debris should not be blocked by parked cars, abandoned cars, or by other means.

To make the process quick and efficient there will be separate trucks for each category of eligible debris (debris refinement, vegetative debris, appliances, construction and demolition debris and metal.) These trucks may arrive at different times in the clean-up process.

The residential debris project is a free program available for all residential properties including apartments and condominiums.

While debris assessment and refinement teams are already in the communities listed above, there is still time to sort and set your debris in the right of way (ROW). Residents are encouraged to complete their debris sorting and staging as soon as possible to make sure they can take advantage of this service.

Households will be responsible for safely disposing of ineligible debris. Certain forms of ineligible debris may be taken to one of the three Guam Solid Waste Authority (GSWA) residential transfer stations in Harmon, Hagåt, and Malojloj. Transfer station operation hours are Thursday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A nominal fee is required for disposal of household trash.

Residents are urged to dispose of their solid waste properly. Illegal dumping is a violation of Guam law. In accordance with 10 GCA §51115(b), illegal dumping is subject to fines of up to $1,000 per day, per violation, along with the clean-up cost associated with the violation.

To view the Debris Mission Dashboard detailing current debris mission operations visit

Guam Debris Mission DR4715 - Dashboard (PUBLIC) (arcgis.com)

For an FAQ answering common questions about the debris mission visit:

U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Debris Mission FAQ | FEMA.gov

For more information on proper debris separation visit Debris Removal Guidelines for Residential Property (fema.gov)

For information on Guam’s disaster recovery, please visit our website.

