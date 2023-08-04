HCM City set to host Vietfood & Beverage – Propack Vietnam exhibition

VIETNAM, August 4 -

HCM CITY — More than 700 businesses from 20 countries and territories will showcase their products, services and technologies at the 2023 Vietfood & Beverage – Propack Vietnam expo in HCM City from August 10 to 12.

The international exhibition on food and beverages and food processing and packaging technologies and equipment had been organised since 1996, Nguyễn Đăng Khánh, deputy general director of Vinexad, the organiser, said.

Organised by Vinexad and the HCM City Food and Foodstuff Association, it would serve as a forum for producers, distributors and exporters to tie up and promote their products in the domestic market, Khánh told a press briefing on Wednesday.

The products on display at 800 booths will include food, beverages, nutrition, seafood products, health supplements, raw materials and ingredients, food processing and packaging machinery and equipment.

There will be 10 international pavilions set up by firms from India, Indonesia, mainland China, Thailand, Singapore, Russia, Greece, Poland, the Republic of Korea, and Taiwan.

Nguyễn Đặng Hiến, vice president of the HCM City Food and Foodstuff Association, said the event would be vital for helping Vietnamese businesses explore partnership opportunities with international manufacturers and distributors and keep abreast of the latest technologies.

It would also provide opportunities for foreign businesses to expand their presence in Việt Nam, he added.

The expo, to be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center, would also include several seminars, B2B business matchmaking and field trips to industrial zones. — VNS