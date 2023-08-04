Monetary and financial statistics – June 2023

MACAU, August 4 - According to statistics released today by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply rebounded in June. Meanwhile, both resident deposits and loans increased from a month earlier.

Money supply

Currency in circulation and demand deposits dropped 1.3% and 3.3% respectively. M1 thus retreated 2.7% from one month earlier. On the other hand, quasi-monetary liabilities rose 0.9%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, rebounded 0.5% to MOP717.2 billion. On an annual basis, M1 fell 2.7% whereas M2 grew 5.5%. The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 34.5%, 45.0%, 8.5% and 9.8% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits increased 0.6% from the preceding month to MOP696.8 billion while non-resident deposits rose 5.9% to MOP294.1 billion. Meanwhile, public sector deposits with the banking sector grew 0.3% to MOP221.1 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector increased 1.8% from a month earlier to MOP1,212.1 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 20.5%, 44.8%, 9.7% and 22.4% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector rose by 0.7% from a month ago to MOP561.8 billion. Analysed by economic sector, “exhibition and conference” and “wholesale and retail trade” grew at respective rates of 13.4% and 1.9% compared with a quarter ago, whereas “restaurants, hotels and similar” and “construction and public works” fell 12.5% and 1.5% respectively. On the other hand, external loans dropped 4.0% to MOP624.0 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector went down by 1.8% from a month earlier to MOP1,185.8 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 18.7%, 45.1%, 13.1% and 20.5% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-June, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector increased from 61.1% at end-May to 61.2%. On the other hand, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors decreased from 101.4% to 97.8%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 67.9% and 61.4% respectively. Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio increased to 2.1%.

Detailed Monetary and Financial Statistics are available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly