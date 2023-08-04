Hydroponic Lettuce Market Is Thriving Worldwide During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Hydroponic Lettuce Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Hydroponic Lettuce Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The Hydroponic Lettuce Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Food Service, Retailing, Others), and Types (Looseleaf Lettuce, Butterhead Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce, Others). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Hydroponic Lettuce Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 98 Pages long. The Hydroponic Lettuce market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Hydroponic Lettuce Market worldwide?

Great Lakes Growers

Little Leaf Farms

Vertical Roots

Hidroponicos La Cruz

TrueHarvest Farms

Hi Fresh Salads

Revolution Farms

Green Life Farms

Mirai, Inc.

Circle A Farms

Pure Green Farms

H2O FARM

Salad Days

Growponics

Short Description About Hydroponic Lettuce Market:

The Global Hydroponic Lettuce market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Lettuce (Lactuca sativa) is one of the most commonly grown hydroponic vegetables. Hydroponics is a method of growing plants without soil. Plants may be grown in a nutrient solution only (liquid culture) or they may be supported by an inert medium (aggregate culture).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Hydroponic Lettuce market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Hydroponic Lettuce market is estimated at US$ million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach US$ million and US$ million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is % in 2022, while Chinese percentage is %, and it is predicted that China market share will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period. As for the Europe Hydroponic Lettuce landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is % and % respectively for the next 6-year period.

Looseleaf Lettuce accounting for % of the Hydroponic Lettuce global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Food Service segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about % in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Hydroponic Lettuce include Great Lakes Growers, Little Leaf Farms, Vertical Roots, Hidroponicos La Cruz, TrueHarvest Farms, Hi Fresh Salads, Revolution Farms, Green Life Farms and Mirai, Inc., etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a % market share of Hydroponic Lettuce in 2021.

This report focuses on Hydroponic Lettuce volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydroponic Lettuce market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Hydroponic Lettuce Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Hydroponic Lettuce

Food Service

Retailing

Others

What are the types of Hydroponic Lettuce available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Hydroponic Lettuce market share In 2022.

Looseleaf Lettuce

Butterhead Lettuce

Romaine Lettuce

Others

Which regions are leading the Hydroponic Lettuce Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

