Soju Market Is Thriving Worldwide During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

The Soju Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Below 20 Years Old, 20-40 Years Old, 40-60 Years Old, Above 60 Years Old), and Types (Distilled Soju, Diluted Soju). The Soju market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Soju Market worldwide?

HiteJinro

Lotte Liquor

Muhak

Kumbokju

C1 Soju

bohae

Chungbuk

Hallasan

Mackiss

Andong

Short Description About Soju Market:

The Global Soju market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Soju is the best known liquor from Korea. It is distilled, vodka-like, rice liquor with high potency and often flavored similarly. It is smooth and clean in taste, which makes it easy to drink in combination with various Korean dishes. The main ingredient of soju is rice, almost always in combination with other ingredients such as wheat, barley, or sweet potatoes. Soju is clear-colored and typically varies in alcohol content from 10% to 25% proof.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Soju Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Soju market size is estimated to be worth US$ 3171.7 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 3726.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Korea is the largest market with about 97% market share.

The key players are HiteJinro, Lotte Liquor, Muhak, Kumbokju, C1 Soju, bohae, Chungbuk, Hallasan, Mackiss, Andong etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 69% market share.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Soju Market?

Below 20 Years Old

20-40 Years Old

40-60 Years Old

Above 60 Years Old

What are the types of Soju available in the Market?

Distilled Soju

Diluted Soju

Which regions are leading the Soju Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Soju Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We were monitoring the direct impact of covid-19 in this market, further to the indirect impact from different industries. This document analyzes the effect of the pandemic on the Soju market from a international and nearby angle. The document outlines the marketplace size, marketplace traits, and market increase for Soju industry, categorised with the aid of using kind, utility, and patron sector. Further, it provides a complete evaluation of additives concerned in marketplace improvement in advance than and after the covid-19 pandemic. Report moreover done a pestel evaluation within the business enterprise to study key influencers and boundaries to entry.

Our studies analysts will assist you to get custom designed info to your report, which may be changed in phrases of a particular region, utility or any statistical info. In addition, we're constantly inclined to conform with the study, which triangulated together along with your very own statistics to make the marketplace studies extra complete for your perspective.

