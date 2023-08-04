Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,489 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,137 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Senators Manchin and Capito successfully earmark $6 million in federal funding for West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s science building addition

July 31, 2023

West Virginia’s U.S. Senators included $6 million for a major addition to the Fredric W. Smith Science Building on the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) campus in a federal appropriations bill approved recently by the Senate Appropriations Committee.

“The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine is rapidly adding innovative research and community engagement projects to its medical student experience,” said James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., WVSOM president. “U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito – both serving on the Appropriations Committee – are helping us in a multitude of ways to enhance medical education and upgrade the skills of our students.”

The $6 million U.S. Department of Health and Human Services appropriation, if enacted, would help construct and equip a research addition to the existing science building on WVSOM’s Lewisburg campus. The current facility, built in 1991, will be modernized and expanded to offer adequate space for faculty and student research. The project will provide approximately 15,000 square feet of additional space on two floors for research labs, clinical and translational science, and support services. The project will support 110 construction jobs and 25 faculty and staff jobs.


By:  Staff
Source: WV Press
Previous Article

You just read:

U.S. Senators Manchin and Capito successfully earmark $6 million in federal funding for West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s science building addition

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more