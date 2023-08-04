Manchin Attends Ribbon-cutting Ceremony for the Rahall Congressional Archives

August 03, 2023

Beckley, WV—Yesterday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Rahall Congressional Archives at the West Virginia University Institute of Technology campus.

“As we open the Rahall Congressional Archives, we are now fully recognizing and celebrating all the hard work Congressman Nick Rahall did for West Virginia and our country,” said Senator Manchin. “Having served for 19 consecutive terms, he remains the youngest elected and longest-serving member in the history of the United States House of Representatives. From strengthening our transportation system to laying down the foundation for the New River Gorge’s designation as a national park, Congressman Rahall always fought for the people he so proudly represented. After his dedicated years of service to the Mountain State, it is wonderful to see Congressman Rahall's legacy forever memorialized so his work can inspire future generations of leaders.”

To view photos of Senator Manchin at the event, click here