Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,137 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Attends Ribbon-cutting Ceremony for the Rahall Congressional Archives

August 03, 2023

Beckley, WV—Yesterday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Rahall Congressional Archives at the West Virginia University Institute of Technology campus.

“As we open the Rahall Congressional Archives, we are now fully recognizing and celebrating all the hard work Congressman Nick Rahall did for West Virginia and our country,” said Senator Manchin. “Having served for 19 consecutive terms, he remains the youngest elected and longest-serving member in the history of the United States House of Representatives. From strengthening our transportation system to laying down the foundation for the New River Gorge’s designation as a national park, Congressman Rahall always fought for the people he so proudly represented. After his dedicated years of service to the Mountain State, it is wonderful to see Congressman Rahall's legacy forever memorialized so his work can inspire future generations of leaders.”

To view photos of Senator Manchin at the event, click here

Next Article Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin Attends Ribbon-cutting Ceremony for the Rahall Congressional Archives

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more