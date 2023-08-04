Manchin Statement on Fitch Downgrading U.S. Credit Rating

August 03, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on Fitch Ratings’ decision to downgrade the U.S. credit rating from AAA to AA+.

“The downgrading of America’s credit rating by Fitch represents a historic failure of leadership by both political parties and the Executive branch. The credit agency specifically cited the decline in governance, erosion of cooperation in the federal government and ballooning national debt when making the determination to lower our credit rating. This is a stark warning that cannot be ignored. We must act now to fully fund the government and address our national debt before we wake up to a future where America's superpower status is in jeopardy and we have lost the confidence of our allies around the world. Every American will suffer if Washington politics get in the way of long-term solutions that address these challenges.

“September will be a crucial month as the deadline to fund the federal government grows closer. Now, more than ever, it is time for elected leaders from both parties to work together and send a clear message to the world that we will take the necessary fiscal and budgetary steps to restore our credit rating and keep America's economy strong for this generation and the next.”