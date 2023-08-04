Manchin Announces $545K to Support West Virginia Pipeline Safety Programs

August 03, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced $545,522 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) for the West Virginia Public Service Commission. The funding will support pipeline safety programs across the state.

“Upgrading and improving our pipeline infrastructure is critical as West Virginia continues to fuel our nation’s energy needs, and I’m pleased DOT is investing more than $545K to bolster pipeline safety programs across our state,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will help prevent dangerous leaks and ensure the safe and secure transportation of natural gas and hazardous liquids. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to strengthen energy security and protect our communities across the Mountain State.”

The PHMSA State Pipeline Safety Base Grant Program supports state authorities charged with inspecting transmission and distribution pipelines, as well as enforcing federal and state pipeline safety regulations. The resources announced today will bolster safety for both natural gas and hazardous liquid pipelines by funding the personnel, equipment and activities needed to carry out inspections and enforcement.