Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,486 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,131 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Announces $545K to Support West Virginia Pipeline Safety Programs

August 03, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced $545,522 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) for the West Virginia Public Service Commission. The funding will support pipeline safety programs across the state.

“Upgrading and improving our pipeline infrastructure is critical as West Virginia continues to fuel our nation’s energy needs, and I’m pleased DOT is investing more than $545K to bolster pipeline safety programs across our state,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will help prevent dangerous leaks and ensure the safe and secure transportation of natural gas and hazardous liquids. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to strengthen energy security and protect our communities across the Mountain State.”

The PHMSA State Pipeline Safety Base Grant Program supports state authorities charged with inspecting transmission and distribution pipelines, as well as enforcing federal and state pipeline safety regulations. The resources announced today will bolster safety for both natural gas and hazardous liquid pipelines by funding the personnel, equipment and activities needed to carry out inspections and enforcement.

Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin Announces $545K to Support West Virginia Pipeline Safety Programs

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more