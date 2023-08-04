Hawai‘i Department of Transportation urges drivers to be cautious after a deadly day across the state

Main, News Posted on Aug 3, 2023 in Highways News

August 2 was a tragic day on Hawaii roads. Three people were killed in a head-on collision in Lāhainā, Maui, and a bicyclist was hit and killed in Waimānalo, Oahu.

The deaths mark 51 lives lost on Hawai‘i roads so far this year, which constitutes a significant reduction from the 72 deaths we saw this time last year. When considering these are family members and friends, zero is the only number that is acceptable.

“We thank all of our Hawaii communities for the 38 days of zero fatalities we enjoyed from June 18 through July 26,” said Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “It was an unprecedented streak of highway safety for Hawai‘i. We ask that we all join in to make the streak of zeroes the rule rather than the exception, so no one needs to experience senseless loss.”

Drivers are urged to obey the speed limit and all traffic laws to keep themselves and others on the roads safe.

HDOT wants to let people know that August is pedestrian safety month, and with one of the people killed yesterday being a bike rider, drivers should know that a bicyclist or a pedestrian is much more vulnerable without the protection of a metal frame, seat belts, and airbags that a vehicle can provide.

HDOT, our county police partners, and emergency partners urge drivers to “Click It or Ticket”, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”, and let’s close the “100 Safe Days of Summer” with no more fatalities on our roadways.

