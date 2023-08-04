Forest City Commits to Sustainable Building Practices for Greener Future

JOHOR, Malaysia, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forest City is a vast new coastal development project by Country Garden in Johor, Malaysia, and it has pledged to implement sustainable building practices throughout the entire project. Embracing environmental management principles, Forest City has set a new benchmark in urban planning and infrastructure to protect the surrounding ecosystems while creating a thriving, modern metropolis.



In Forest City, considerations for sustainable development are being integrated into every aspect of new urban design and infrastructure planning. Buildings incorporate energy-saving features, such as water recycling systems, renewable energy sources, and advanced water conservation systems, ensuring responsible water usage and minimizing waste.

Forest City's eco-friendly water recycling system gathers household sewage and wastewater through a sewage pipeline system for processing. Following that, it undergoes extensive purification through an artificial wetland system, followed by disinfection, and finally stored in the reclaimed water pump station for irrigation and replenishing landscape water bodies.

Furthermore, the gathered rainwater undergoes filtration and storage, later reused in the rainwater pump rooms across each plot to water the vertical greenery. Any surplus rainwater is systematically collected and stored in the water recycling system for irrigating green plants during the dry seasons.

Balancing urban development with nature conservation lies at the core of Forest City's mission. Through meticulous planning, the project has diligently preserved the surrounding mangroves and natural habitats, ensuring the harmonious coexistence of the city and the environment.

Forest City's environmental philosophy and practices have been widely recognized internationally. With its "Water Cycle System and Sponge City Concept Application" project, it won the Asian Townscape Jury's Award. As the project progresses, Forest City remains committed to green practices and environmental protection as core principles.

Forest City is located in Johor, Malaysia, just a bridge away from Singapore, with a straight-line distance of approximately 2 kilometers. Its extensive coastline, ecological museums, water park, and two iconic golf courses, Jack Nicklaus Legacy Golf Course and the Liang Guo Kun Classic Golf Course, are open to the public and attract many tourists. Forest City has undoubtedly become a top destination for short trips between Singapore and Johor.

