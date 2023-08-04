Amazing New Children’s Book “Charlie Finds a Way” Helps Children Overcome Fear of Flying
Well travelled international model Cora Deitz has written an amazing children’s book “Charlie Finds a Way” to help children overcome their fear of flying.
My biggest dream in life is to bring hope and inspiration, to encourage knowledge and adventure, and to show comfort and courage to children all over the world.”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cora Deitz, a world renowned international model and actress, has released her first children's book, "Charlie Finds a Way." The book follows the adventures of Teddy Bear Charlie as he travels the world with his best friend Lilly, an airline pilots daughter.
— Cora Deitz
"Charlie Finds a Way" is a story that will resonate with anyone who has ever faced fear while flying. Charlie is a relatable character who kids will root for as he overcomes obstacles and follows his friend Lilly to some of the most famous attractions in the world. The wonderfully illustrated book is a delightful rendition of the classic children’s book with a twist about the importance of generosity and sharing. It will be enjoyed by readers of all ages.
Deitz is no stranger to overcoming obstacles herself as an international model who’s travelled the world. Her career has taken her to six continents. She has flown all over the world with her Teddy Bear “Charlie” given to her by her Father. On many flights she saw children afraid to fly and began to carry a spare “Charlie” to give to kids to help overcome their fear of flying. This led to her writing “Charlie Finds a Way” in hopes that the book will help more kids “be brave” when flying and find a way to overcome their fear.
Before embarking on her modeling career, Deitz got her degree in Child Psychology from Queens University in Charlotte, NC which she attributes to her understanding the use of distraction to overcome fear as utilized in the book. “I have always loved children”, she says. “And I always knew I would do something to help kids one day.” She also taught English as a second language which has helped develop her mastery of writing.
"I wrote this book because I want kids to know that they can do anything they set their minds to," she says. "No matter what challenges you face in life, there is always a way to overcome your fears and be brave."
"Charlie Finds a Way” is being published in both hardcover, softcover and digital formats by Archway Publishing a division of Simon and Schuster. It is available now at all major retailers and on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Books A Millions' websites.
Ms. Deitz also has a summer children’s reading tour planned to promote the book as well. “I want to weave a hot air balloon from story threads, light its fire with glowing imaginations, and help children soar into a sky of endless possibilities!” Deitz says.
Keith G Albert
Pendant Promotions
+1 7046915878
email us here