Senator Osgood’s Response to the Banning of AP Psychology

Tamarac, FL – On Thursday, August 3rd, the Florida Department of Education announced banning AP Psychology from being taught in state schools because the educational material includes gender identity and sexual orientation lessons. This announcement comes two weeks after the Florida Board of Education unanimously approved updates to the State's curriculum regarding the teachings of African-American History, which requires that students be taught slaves-developed skills for their personal benefit. In response to the banning of AP Psychology in Florida, Florida Senator Rosalind Osgood (D-Broward County) issued the following statement Thursday:

"Florida's decision to ban AP Psychology, two weeks after the approved updates to the State's African-American History curriculum, due to its inclusion of gender identity and sexual orientation lessons is no coincident. The State of Florida is on a mission to erase everyone that doesn’t fit in the normal box of the term “inclusive.” Education should promote understanding, inclusivity, and respect for diverse perspectives. Denying students the opportunity to learn about important topics like gender identity and sexual orientation limits their understanding of the world. Ignoring important topics doesn’t make them go away, it hinders the ability to engage thoughtfully in a diverse society. By excluding these lessons, Florida lacks an opportunity to reduce prejudice and prepare students for a more inclusive and accepting future."

