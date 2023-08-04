Economist Jason Schenker Awarded Top Forecaster Accolades for Q2 2023 by Bloomberg News
Bloomberg News has again ranked Jason Schenker among the most accurate forecasters in the world in multiple categories for his forecasts in Q2 2023.
It is an honor to again be top ranked by Bloomberg News for the forecast accuracy of Prestige Economics.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Schenker, world-renowned economist and President of Prestige Economics, has been acclaimed for his extraordinary forecast accuracy in Q2 2023 by Bloomberg News. These rankings acknowledge his superior work in predicting important economic and financial indicators.
— Jason Schenker, President of Prestige Economics
Mr. Schenker has been a professional economist for almost 20 years. He had been consistently top ranked by Bloomberg News for the forecast accuracy of Prestige Economics FX, commodity, and economic forecasts.
Mr. Schenker's top placements in the foreign exchange forecast accuracy rankings for Q2 2023 include the Swiss Franc, the Canadian Dollar, and the Mexican Peso:
* #1 forecaster of the EUR/CHF exchange rate in the world.
* #3 forecaster of the Swiss Franc (USD/CHF) in the world.
* #5 forecaster of the Mexican Peso (USD/MXN) in the world.
* #9 forecaster of the Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD) in the world.
These accolades highlight Mr. Schenker's proficiency and understanding of the complex dynamics of international currency markets.
Furthermore, Mr. Schenker earned a notable place in the economic indicator forecast accuracy rankings for Q2 2023. He was recognized as the world's #6 forecaster of the ISM Manufacturing Index PMI. This positioning reflects his adeptness in anticipating trends in key manufacturing performance measures.
"I am proud of these recognitions, which are a testament to our thorough methodology and the high standards at Prestige Economics," commented Mr. Schenker. "Being recognized by Bloomberg News for our forecast accuracy is indeed an honor. We are devoted to delivering our clients the most reliable economic and financial insights and forecasts."
These accolades further reinforce Mr. Schenker's status as a leading global forecaster and his commitment to providing robust economic analysis and accurate forecasts that guide strategic decision-making.
About Jason Schenker
Jason Schenker is a globally recognized economist, financial forecaster, and the President of Prestige Economics. He has authored over 36 books and created 45 online courses on finance, economics, risk management, leadership, and emerging technologies. Jason has been ranked the #1 forecaster in the world in 26 categories by Bloomberg News since 2011, including the euro, British pound, Chinese Yuan, oil prices, gold prices, industrial metals prices, and more. Mr. Schenker's analyses and forecasts guide decision-making for businesses, investors, and policymakers worldwide. Mr. Schenker is also Chairman of The Futurist Institute. For more information about Jason Schenker, please visit www.JasonSchenker.com.
About Prestige Economics
Prestige Economics is a financial market research firm known for providing forecasts and insights on the global economy, financial markets, commodities, and digital currencies. With a reputation for rigorous analysis and high-quality forecasts, Prestige Economics assists clients in navigating complex economic trends to make informed decisions. For more information about Prestige Economics, please visit www.PrestigeEconomics.com.
